Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty is scheduled on Aug. 10. It will be the second time that two of the top WNBA teams will go against each other, and unlike the last time, the Liberty will have the home-court advantage over the Lynx.
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game is scheduled to tip off on August 10 at 12:30 PM ET. The tip-off will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The game will be broadcast on ABC, and fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+ and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Liberty (-175) vs Lynx (+126)
Spread: Liberty -3.5 (-110) vs Lynx +3.5(-110)
Total (O/U): Liberty (o166 -110) vs Lynx (u166 -110)
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Preview
Both teams met each other last month, and the Lynx prevailed in the home game. But this will be a home game for the Liberty, and the Lynx will enter the game shorthanded.
The Minnesota Lynx vs the New York Liberty game will see two of the top stars from both teams missing from action. Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Lynx's Napheesa Collier have been ruled out.
Collier was having a big MVP season before going out with an ankle injury. The Lynx will be significantly hurt due to Collier's absence, and the Liberty will try to maximize the opportunity to even the series against them.
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineup
Liberty
PG: Sabrina lonescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel Jones
Lynx
PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Alanna Smith | PF: Bridget Carleton | C: Jessica Shepard
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Betting Tips
Sabrina Ionescu has been spearheading the New York Liberty's offense this season. This season, she has averaged 19.9 points per game in 29 appearances. The best prediction for her points in this game is at 21.5 points, especially in the absence of Breanna Stewart.
Courtney Williams has topped the assists prediction. This season, she has averaged 6.3 assists per game. The best bet on her assists number is 5.5.
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Prediction
The Lynx vs the Liberty could be one of the WNBA Finals matchups. While the Lynx have won their last four games, the Liberty has also won their last three consecutive games. Moreover, their recent comparative records make the prediction more favorable to the Lynx.
Compared to the Liberty's 6-4 record, the Lynx have an impressive 8-2 record in the last 10 games. In their last matchup in July, the Lynx defeated the Liberty by 100-93.
Prediction: The Minnesota Lynx are expected to take the win.