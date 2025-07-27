Caitlin Clark's teammate, Natasha Howard, is missing the Indiana Fever superstar's presence on the court amid her injury woes. Clark is on the sidelines, nursing a right groin injury. It's the third ailment she has dealt with this season, forcing her to miss 12 games.Clark is out indefinitely as she rehabs and recovers from her latest setback, which she suffered shortly before the WNBA All-Star break. As her absence prolongs ahead of Sunday's marquee clash against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky, Howard sent a heartfelt message to Clark on X, saying:&quot;Miss you on the court&quot;She replied to a July 2 clip in which she's seen hugging Clark after the team's Commissioner's Cup win.Howard signing a $214,666 deal to join Clark and the Fever had fans hyped. Their playing styles seemingly complimented each other on paper. However, it's now worked out as expected. There have been growing pains in their chemistry, but the major issue has been Clark's injuries.In the meantime, Howard has settled in and has been better offensively than she was earlier in the season. It's one of the key reasons why the Fever have stayed afloat, maintaining a .500 or better record in Caitlin Clark's 12-game absence.Indiana Fever takes cautious approach with Caitlin Clark's rehab as Natasha Howard and others steer the shipUnlike her first two injuries, the Fever are giving Caitlin Clark ample space to rest and recover from her right groin injury. Clark was back in five-game spans after dealing with left quad and left groin injuries before. It was a game-to-game uncertainty around her availability.However, that has changed this time. The Fever aren't indicating any early return for Clark, ruling her out indefinitely. It's given her and the available players a clear indication of what their goals should be moving forward. Here's what coach Stephanie White said (via Fever reporter Scott Agness):&quot;I think that's big. Just the mindset of our group, to know that we've got what we've got. To continue to grow and connect in those ways.&quot;And is she available? Is she not available? Will she practice? Will she not practice? And sort of the disruption that comes with some of that. So there's clarity. And I think that's good for everybody. It's good for Caitlin, too. So she doesn't feel any kind of way. She can just approach and attack her rehab one day at a time.&quot;Caitlin Clark has been working on her shooting and rehabbing, which seemingly indicates that she's not done for the season. A return before the playoffs is still on the cards, which is significant for the Fever.Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard have found consistency in their performances, too. If they can maintain their run, it's the best-case scenario for Clark and the Fever, allowing her to take as much time as she needs before returning to action.