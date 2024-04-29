“Miss y’all too”: Angel Reese and LSU assistant get emotional over hilarious tweet

Louisiana State University (LSU) alumna Angel Reese got emotional while interacting with her former assistant coach on X (formerly Twitter) after a humorous tweet about her, with both expressing how much they miss each other.

LSU women’s basketball assistant coach Daphne Mitchell shared a tweet about someone who has a crush on Reese, who mentioned that they wouldn't care if Reese was simply tying her hair up, they just want to see the athlete.

Mitchell reposted the tweet with the caption:

“This was me allll day!! 😂😂😩😩😩 miss you @Reese10Angel”

Reese responded:

“😭😭😭yall so funny! miss yall too💖😭”

In her first season at LSU, Angel Reese made an immediate impact. She was a double-double machine, averaging 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. Reese continued to shine in her sophomore season, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.

Her impact on LSU basketball was widely acknowledged, earning her multiple awards and accolades. She was honored as the SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and received numerous All-America recognitions, including selections to the Wooden Award All-America Team and the AP Second Team All-America.

Reese was drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, where she will team up with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso in the frontcourt.

Angel Reese is one of many iconic LSU basketball players

Angel Reese has emerged as one of the biggest stars in women's basketball after her time at LSU. She joins a prestigious group of players from the university who have excelled in men's and women's professional basketball.

In the WNBA, LSU has seen three former players succeed: Sylvia Fowles with the Minnesota Lynx, Theresa Plaisance with the Washington Mystics and Khayla Pointer with the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese is set to join these players in the professional ranks after being drafted by the Chicago Sky with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her rookie contract will earn her $324,383.

Reese's impact in the professional level was immediately felt, as her jerseys with the Chicago Sky sold out within a week of her being drafted.

LSU boasts nine NBA players, including notable names like Ben Simmons, Tari Eason and Skylar Mays, as well as the most recent NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.

The university has also produced basketball legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich. Reese and the Chicago Sky begin their season next week.