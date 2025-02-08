Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 8 | Unrivaled 2025 

Mist BC takes another crack at the Lunar Owls BC on Saturday. Mist lost the first encounter 84-80 after Owls guard Skylar Diggins-Smith drained back-to-back 3-pointers. A win by Mist will tie the season series and get the team back to the win column after losing 71-63 to Rose BC less than 24 hours ago.

The Owls look to stay unbeaten against everybody else in the rematch against Mist. After the close victory against the Breanna Stewart-led team on opening night, Napheesa Collier and Co. have strung together six more wins.

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC preview, prediction and starting lineups

The Wayfair Arena in Miami will host the Mist-Owls game. Fans can watch the action on Max, TruTV, TNT and YouTube Live.

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC preview

Mist has alternated between wins and losses in its last four games. After the loss to Rose BC on Friday, a victory against the Owls will continue that trend. Beating the best team in the Unrivaled will not be easy, though. Mist must play significantly better in the rematch to have a chance of pulling off an upset.

The Owls undeniably have the best chemistry in the Unrivaled. They have a league-leading 15.3 assists per game and commit just 4.9 turnovers per contest, the lowest by a wide margin. Second-placed Vinyl BC commits 7.0 errors per game. The Mist have to play elite defense to disrupt their rampaging opponents.

Napheesa Collier stamped her class to open the Unrivaled tournament and has not stopped since. She gets another highly-anticipated rematch with league co-founder Breanna Stewart. The Owls can romp to another victory if Collier wins the one-on-one duel against Stewie.

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC predicted starting lineups

Mist coach Phil Handy will likely keep rolling with his starting three of Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd and Stewart. DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards and Courtney Vandersloot make up the supporting cast.

Handy’s counterpart, DJ Sackmann, will also likely stay with the best starting three in the Unrivaled. Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith should again line up for tip-off.

Courtney Williams and Shakira Austin will try to give the starters a boost. Cameron Brink is on the roster but will not play this season due to ACL surgery recovery.

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC prediction

Until a team figures out a way to stop Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls BC’s rampaging two-way game, they will likely stay unbeaten. Mist BC nearly pulled off the win in the season-opener but could not complete the job.

The Owls have only gotten better since, while Mist has had a roller-coaster ride. Collier and her teammates could rack up their eighth straight win.

