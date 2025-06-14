"More drama than the locker room deserves": WNBA fans react as Sky players seemingly ignore Angel Reese and take shot clock violation 

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky dropped their third straight game on Friday against the Atlanta Dream. Early in the game, Reese and her teammates got into an interesting incident as Sky players could not get the ball to her on the post, resulting in a shot clock violation.

After the shot clock went off, Reese looked frustrated as she walked back on defense, following over 10 seconds of pleading for the ball. Kamilla Cardoso and Courtney Vandersloot held the ball in the waning second before it ultimately went off.

The scene has since gone viral as WNBA fans pointed out the apparent frustration between players in the Sky, after their lackluster 2-7 start this season. Some fans even speculated that there is some drama in the locker room:

🚥🚦🚥🚦 @0Obiewan2 LINK If she wasn’t so popular outside of basketball, they would’ve either cut, benched, or traded her by now.

Galaxy.ai @galaxyai__ LINK this team got more drama than the locker room deserves

VegasCheesehead @Shady_Justin LINK I don’t blame them

Others then criticized Reese and the Sky's roster composition, saying that the possession was a by-product of the team's lack of talent relative to other teams:

TORONTO CANADA @RandomSportsOp1 LINK Chicago Sky are actually so bad what the helly

SouthpawTodd @Southpaw_Tra LINK Let’s be honest it’s a severely under talented team with no flow

fatzac @fatzac14 LINK They need to go back into the middle school gyms

The Sky lost the first four games this season before winning back-to-back games. Since then, they have lost their last three and are now in 11th place in the standings.

Against the Dream, the Sky failed to contain Rhyne Howard, who scored 36 points for Atlanta in the win.

Reese has also struggled this season, averaging just 10.1 points, while shooting 35.8 percent from the field in eight games played this season. She is still impressive in the rebounding department as she puts up 12.1 rebounds per game.

Sky star defends Angel Reese from criticism

Amidst all the scrutiny that Angel Reese has received this season, Ariel Atkins came to her defense as the team continues its struggles this season.

In their loss against the New York Liberty last Tuesday, Atkins took offense at the unrelenting criticisms of Reese’s style of play, saying that the Sky forward has been handling it all well, even as a young 23-year-old.

"This is a 23-year-old kid. And the amount of crap that she gets on the day to day, and she still shows up," Atkins said via BleacherReport.com.

"That's a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy. So whatever else y'all want to come at her for the way that she acts, she has to build a wall. She has to have a wall. Because if she doesn't, people will break her down," she added.

However, the Sky will need more from Reese for the rest of the season as they look to return to the playoff hunt in the coming weeks.

