  "The kid's crown is heavy": Angel Reese's $400,000 teammate makes powerful statement on Sky superstar amid incessant trolling

"The kid's crown is heavy": Angel Reese's $400,000 teammate makes powerful statement on Sky superstar amid incessant trolling

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 12, 2025 15:05 GMT
"The kid's crown is heavy": Angel Reese's $400,000 teammate Ariel Atkins makes powerful statement on Sky superstar amid incessant trolling. (Image Credit: Getty)

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins passionately defended teammate Angel Reese following the team’s 85-66 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Atkins didn’t hesitate to speak her mind after Reese was directly asked about the wave of criticism she often faces from certain fans and pundits on social media.

Atkins, who is currently on a two-year, $400,000 contract, used the moment to deliver a powerful message in support of Reese. She took aim at the relentless criticism directed at the former LSU star, launching a no-holds-barred response to the detractors. Atkins also praised Reese for consistently carrying herself with grace and resilience amid the scrutiny.

"This is a 23-year-old kid that handles herself with grace," Atkins told reporters. "She knows who she is, and we ain’t gonna break her down for that. The kid's crown is heavy… respect that."
Ariel Atkins' remarks followed Angel Reese’s breakout performance against the Liberty, which marked the end of her recent struggles. Reese delivered a season-best showing, scoring 17 points and securing a double-double with 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, following Atkins’ emotional and passionate defense, Reese expressed her heartfelt gratitude toward her teammate for the unwavering support.

Tyler Marsh applauds Angel Reese for finally showing up

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh had high praise for Angel Reese following her standout performance against the New York Liberty. Marsh commended Reese’s aggressiveness and competitive spirit, highlighting how she broke out of her slump with a much-needed breakout game.

"What we saw tonight is who Angel is," Marsh said. "It was good to see the aggressiveness she has. She competed all night and she was a great teammate throughout the game."

Meanwhile, Reese emphasized the importance of avoiding finger-pointing amid the team’s difficult start to the season. She stressed the need for each player to look inward and focus on improving, following the Sky’s slip to a 2-6 record.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
