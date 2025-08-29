"More than the entire WNBA makes in 10 years" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark declining $15 million offer from BIG3 league to play for Indiana Fever

The BIG3, co-founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, reportedly offered Caitlin Clark a hefty sum to play 3-on-3 basketball. Tattoo, known as “The Voice” of the BIG3, said on Wednesday's “TFU Podcast” that the offer opened at $5 million. When the league could not entice Clark, the co-founders pushed $15 million on the table, which Clark still declined.Fans promptly reacted to the Indiana Fever superstar leaving money on the table to play in the WNBA:“I’m in. How could she say no? That’s more than the entire WNBA makes in 10 years.”Wald @YoSoyWaldLINKI’m in. How could she say no? That’s more than the entire WNBA makes in 10 yearsOne fan said:AIDEN. 🍀 @heis_aidenLINKDamn, that's $150k each matchAnother fan added:market(ing)man @DboybruhLINKand she turned that down just to be abused, disrespected, and underpaid by the WNBA. she made her bedOne more fan continued:MOXXIE ♣️ @Im_SMD1LINKShe needs to do it asap! The @WNBA is dying so get out while you can and make a fortuneAnother fan reacted:Anthony G @AntGhibLINKThe way they treat her in the WNBA, she should welcome this side hustle.In March last year, TMZ Sports reported that the BIG3 offered Clark $5 million. Ice Cube responded to the post saying that he wanted to make the offer “private,” but once it got out, he confirmed it. The legendary rapper added that the point guard was worth the offer because she “is a generational athlete.”Caitlin Clark is also under contract with the Indiana Fever until at least 2026. And since the BIG3 league coincides with the WNBA, Clark will be contractually obliged to honor her deal with the Fever.The BIG3’s offer dwarfed the four-year, $338,056 rookie contract that Clark signed with the Fever in 2024. WNBA players average $150,000 anually in salary, making Ice Cube's offer a mouthwatering option.Caitlin Clark also turned down Unrivaled in 2024 to concentrate on the WNBAUnrivaled, co-founded by WNBA superstars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, reportedly offered Caitlin Clark $1 million to play in the inaugural tournament. Following a historic 2024 rookie campaign in which Clark won Rookie of the Year, the 3-on-3 league wanted the hottest draw in women’s basketball to play. Despite the substantial increase in her salary with the Indiana Fever, Clark turned down the offer. She reportedly wanted time off from basketball after playing almost nonstop from the NCAA to the WNBA. Clark also wanted to work on her game away from the limelight.Preparations for the second season of Unrivaled are reportedly underway. With salaries increasing, there has been no word yet if Caitlin Clark would join. For now, she is working her way back from a nagging groin injury that has kept her out for nearly two months.