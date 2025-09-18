"More locked in than some of the Dream players" - WNBA fans react as Tyrese Haliburton goes berserk while cheering on Indiana Fever in playoff game

After leading his Indiana Pacers to a historic playoff run, Tyrese Haliburton is all in on supporting the Indiana Fever during the playoffs. Haliburton was in the crowd for Game 2 of the Fever's first-round series against the Atlanta Dream.Haliburton was all business at the game, donning the Fever’s apparel from top to bottom. He was animated in the crowd, screaming and cheering for his team. A video shared by his fiancee on TikTok and reposted on X shows Haliburton hyping up the crowd and looking lively on the sidelines.Videos of his antics are going viral on social media as fans react to the footage. Some fans took note of his liveliness and questioned if he was still injured. Others pointed to Haliburton’s contagious energy at the game, saying he looks more “locked in” than the Dream players.“Is he still injured? 😂😂😂😂. He was more locked in than some of the Dream players,” one fan said.Barbie💖 @NaomiNommiLINK@ericaf455 Is he still injured? 😂😂😂😂. He was more locked in than some of the Dream playersRobyn @robyn_branickLINK@ericaf455 Love how he supports his sister teammad max @soytitmilkLINKSomeone show me another NBA player that reps his city the way Ty does. Unreal man.Michael @mikeaalen112735LINK@Krysta____ He’s probably the biggest wnba fan in the league . Always there and turning up 🔥🔥Byrdman!!!! @byrddawg1962LINK@ericaf455 He looks like he’s ok &amp; ready to go 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻The Indiana Fever dominated the Dream with Tyrese Haliburton in the crowd, winning Game 2, 77-60. Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Aliyah Boston was also key, recording 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Fever will return to Gateway Center to face the Dream in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday.Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark have regularly attended each other's games this seasonTyrese Haliburton has shown incredible support for Indiana's WNBA team, regularly attending the Fever's games this season. His presence on the sidelines has only become more frequent since he tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.But it's not just Haliburton who has been supporting the Fever, as Caitlin Clark was also spotted at several of the Pacers' games last season. Clark has spent a significant part of her sophomore season on the sidelines, owing to multiple injuries. While recovering, she was frequently spotted cheering for the Pacers during the 2024 NBA playoffs.While the Pacers made it all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Fever's run could end sooner. The team is taking on the playoffs with an injury-plagued roster, as Clark, Sophie Cunningham and more remain sidelined.