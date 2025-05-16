"More playing time for Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Sophie Cunningham gets sidelined for Fever opener vs Sky

On Saturday, the Indiana Fever won't have Sophie Cunningham for their 2025 WNBA season opener against the Chicago Sky. Cunningham is ruled out due to an ankle sprain.

The injury occurred on May 10 as the team played against the Atlanta Dream during a preseason game. Cunningham had a terrible fall as she landed on Rhyne Howard's foot during the exhibition game. After the contest, the veteran guard was seen wearing a boot.

However, Cunningham was seen getting some shots after the team practice on Wednesday.

After learning about the Fever's latest injury report, fans on X revealed their thoughts.

"No Sophie more playing time for CC," a fan said.

"Cc dropping 40 she playing every min," another fan commented.

"CC over guaranteed now," one fan said.

Other fans were wishing for Cunningham's speedy recovery.

"Lexie will be there, Sophie can play when she’s ready. It’s a long season! Let’s go Fever!" a fan said.

"It’s ok. It’s best to make sure it’s 100% instead of rushing the recovery," a comment read.

"Yep. Expected that. Make sure she’s healthy for the long term," one fan commented.

During the offseason, Sophie Cunningham was part of a four-team trade that sent her from the Phoenix Mercury to the Fever. Before arriving in Indiana, she had already established herself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA.

She averaged 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds on 42.2% shooting from the field in her six-year stay in Phoenix.

Fever coach speaks on Sophie Cunningham's injury

There are a lot of questions about Sophie Cunningham's injury. Fans were looking forward to seeing her play with her new team in the regular season. However, she won't be suiting up because of her ankle issue.

Ahead of their season opener, coach Stephanie White talked about Cunningham's injury.

"Yes, she’s going crazy. Again, she just continues to be a day-to-day. Every 24 hours, she seems to make great progress," White said.

However, White did not give a definite time on when the guard would return.

"It’s a long season, so we want to make sure we’re making the best long-term decisions when it comes to her health and wellness, and her ability to produce for our team."

Before the coach addressed the media, Sophie Cunningham interrupted the interview and playfully said that she's ready to play.

However, White wants her players to be at the top of their game and healthy. The season has just started and there's plenty of basketball to be played for the Fever.

