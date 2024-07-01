"More worthy than Diana, Plum & Griner" - WNBA fans hail Caitlin Clark for outdueling Diana Taurasi in comeback game vs Mercury

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark outshined legendary veteran Diana Taurasi on Sunday at the Footprint Center. Clark put on a show in a highly anticipated matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever, leading her team to an improbable 88-82 comeback victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The energy crackled in the Footprint Center as fans buzzed for the first meeting between Taurasi, one of the WNBA's undisputed legends, and Clark, the rookie phenom who entered the league with the weight of high expectations.

Fans celebrated Clark's phenomenal performance against Taurasi but also criticized the WNBA for not selecting her for the Paris Olympics squad, voicing their disappointment on X.

"It’s official. There’s 0 reason why Caitlin Clark should’ve been left off the Olympic roster. She’s more worthy and Diana taurasi, plum and griner" said by a fan

"They chose this old lady over Caitlin Clark for the Olympics???" another fan chimed in

"Y'all better hype up her leading the comeback as well, after being down 15." wrote by a user

"Diana Taurasi washed" said by another fan

Clark was unfazed, dishing out 12 assists in her efficient freshmen debut against the veteran, Taurasi. She also added 15 points to the scoring trip. But it was chucking in nine rebounds while playing sticky defense that put the cherry on top of her night against the Phoenix Mercury.

"THIS IS WHY CC IS THE GOAT" commented by one fan

"Near tripple double for my girl" said by another

"Caitlin Clark’s owns them and Angel Reece" worte by a another fan

As the WNBA landscape changes, Clark is leading the charge now more than ever. The Indiana Fever has found its star, and basketball fans everywhere are eager to see what the future holds for this captivating young talent.

Diana Taurasi applauds Caitlin Clark after hard-fought matchup

The highly-anticipated clash between Caitlin Clark and wily veteran Diana Taurasi proved every bit worth the wait, as the Indiana Fever clinched a pulsating thriller to topple the Phoenix Mercury 88-82 in one of their most exciting games of this season so far.

Taurasi had huge praise for the Fever rookie after the game. The three-time WNBA champion praised the former Iowa star for how she has demonstrated growth and learned to handle adversity thus far in her rookie season.

"It's amazing. What Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far has been nothing short of remarkable," Taurasi said.

"The one thing that I really love about her...she's put the work in. Even throughout her short WNBA career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her and she keeps showing up and she keeps getting better every single game. So her future is super bright."

Even with Taurasi's scoring pile still piling up, this was Clark's game. The torch might not be passed yet, but the message was made clear Sunday night, Caitlin Clark is here to stay and will carry on the legacy of a bright WNBA future.

