  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • “Most delusional leader”: Sophie Cunningham blasts Cathy Engelbert in scathing putdown over Caitlin Clark’s earnings jab

“Most delusional leader”: Sophie Cunningham blasts Cathy Engelbert in scathing putdown over Caitlin Clark’s earnings jab

By Mervin LR
Modified Sep 30, 2025 21:27 GMT
&ldquo;Most delusional leader&rdquo;: Sophie Cunningham blasts Cathy Engelbert in scathing putdown over Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s earnings jab (Source: Getty)
“Most delusional leader”: Sophie Cunningham blasts Cathy Engelbert in scathing putdown over Caitlin Clark’s earnings jab (Source: Getty)

Indian Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham has blasted WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert over controversial Caitlin Clark comments, branding her the ‘most delusional leader’ on Tuesday.

Ad

It comes after Napheesa Collier blasted Engelbert by revealing what went on behind the scenes during her conversation with the league commissioner about the CBA negotiations in her post-season exit interview on Tuesday.

Collier, co-founder of Unrivaled and Vice President of the WNBPA, has had a string of back-and-forth exchanges with the league commissioner leading up to the bombshell interview.

When Collier asked the league commissioner why players like Clark, who generate so much revenue yet earn very little, pointing out her current salary, $78,066.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Engelbert allegedly responded,

“Caitlin Clark should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”

This statement caused uproars on social media, sparking reactions from fans and players. Cunningham, who's been labelled as Clark's her on-court enforcer, comes to her defense once again with a scathing attack on Engelbert.

“People only know Cathy because of C (Caitlin Clark)… she’s the most delusional leader our league has seen,” she commented.
Ad
“And it shouldn’t ever be about our commissioner in the first place,” she added.

The WNBA has enjoyed exponential growth in popularity with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers. All three have spoken out against the low pay compared to other leagues. The WNBA and WNBPA are currently negotiating a new CBA as the current agreement expires on Oct. 31.

About the author
Mervin LR

Mervin LR

Twitter icon

Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.

Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.

Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.

In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mervin LR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications