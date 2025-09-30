“Most delusional leader”: Sophie Cunningham blasts Cathy Engelbert in scathing putdown over Caitlin Clark’s earnings jab

Indian Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham has blasted WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert over controversial Caitlin Clark comments, branding her the ‘most delusional leader’ on Tuesday.It comes after Napheesa Collier blasted Engelbert by revealing what went on behind the scenes during her conversation with the league commissioner about the CBA negotiations in her post-season exit interview on Tuesday.Collier, co-founder of Unrivaled and Vice President of the WNBPA, has had a string of back-and-forth exchanges with the league commissioner leading up to the bombshell interview.When Collier asked the league commissioner why players like Clark, who generate so much revenue yet earn very little, pointing out her current salary, $78,066.Engelbert allegedly responded,“Caitlin Clark should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”This statement caused uproars on social media, sparking reactions from fans and players. Cunningham, who's been labelled as Clark's her on-court enforcer, comes to her defense once again with a scathing attack on Engelbert.“People only know Cathy because of C (Caitlin Clark)… she’s the most delusional leader our league has seen,” she commented.“And it shouldn’t ever be about our commissioner in the first place,” she added.The WNBA has enjoyed exponential growth in popularity with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers. All three have spoken out against the low pay compared to other leagues. The WNBA and WNBPA are currently negotiating a new CBA as the current agreement expires on Oct. 31.