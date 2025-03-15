"Most overrated defender in basketball rn" - WNBA fans erupt over Angel Reese's Unrivaled DPOY honor

On Saturday, Unrivaled basketball's X handle announced Angel Reese as their Defensive Player of the Year. The 3x3 basketball league's social media handle shared a graphic featuring Reese to make the announcement.

Fans online flooded the post's comments section and expressed their reaction to the announcement.

One fan was not impressed with Reese and expressed himself in strong language.

"Probably the most overrated defender in basketball rn"

Other fans joined the troll train and expressed similar sentiments in their comments.

"No steals or blocks. Defense is the new math," another fan said.

"What's metric or stats support that I thought Dijonai or phee should have gotten it or phee will get MVP," another fan said.

"Lol of the year? They played what 6 weeks? Lmao," another fan said.

Another fan questioned the basis for Angel Reese being named the Unrivaled's DPOY.

"Serious question - how do you win dpoy without even averaging 1 steal or 1 block a game? Sev other players had better defense metrics. Make it make sense? Should be Phee," the fan commented.

"She was defending that ball from going in thou… only problem was it was her own shot 😢," another fan said.

Angel Reese and the Rose BC have ended the Unrivaled season as the second-seeded team on the standings. They clinched a playoff spot and advanced to the semifinals of the competition after defeating Vinyl BC with a final score of 74-46 on Monday. They will face the Laces BC in the semifinals on Sunday.

Angel Reese gets honest on the struggles of stardom amidst the widespread social media toxicity

Angel Reese is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. She has seen a meteoric rise in her fame, which has helped her bag deals with popular brands and even launch her own podcast. However, with fame comes all the unwanted attention and criticism that no one asks for.

On the March 14 episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, the Chicago Sky star touched on her struggles with fame and the social media toxicity surrounding her name.

"I feel like sometimes you want to live a normal life," Reese said. "I'd just want to go home and be with my family and just lead a regular life. I tell people a lot that I'd rather be rich than famous. I'd rather be low-key, make my money." (9:40)

Later on, Reese revealed that she does not go out in Miami. The Unrivaled is being held in Miami and the Rose BC star said that she just goes to work and back home as she does not feel like she can live a normal life.

