Indiana Fever fans were unimpressed with the officiating after A'ja Wilson won a jumpball call against Lexie Hull from an unfavorable position. During the third quarter of Thursday's 81-54 win for Indiana, Hull grabbed a defensive board after successfully boxing out Wilson.

However, the Aces star looked to win the ball from behind, grappling Hull from the back in the process. Ideally, that would be a foul against Wilson, but the refs questionably called it a jumpball. Here's the clip:

Even the broadcasters were surprised by that call. The contact was too much for it to be a 50-50 whistle, and it left several Fever fans infuriated, especially Wilson, who had a favorable whistle all game. She made 13 trips to the foul line, only four fewer than the entire Fever team.

Indiana won the contest after dominating it for most of the matchup, but the refereeing was again a controversial talking point. This call, in particular, raised eyebrows. Here's how Fever fans reacted:

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy LINK A’ja Wilson is the most privileged player in the WNBA. This is textbook over the back on Lexie Hull, but the league loves A’ja and The Aces, so the refs call a jump ball.

John Michaels @Pecker2002 LINK This one better get flagged. Embarrassing call by this crew.

Mike @MikeOhhaha LINK Incredibly poor officiating. And even with the help aj strugglin’

VM Silver Knight @silver29975 LINK Aja special whistle was active but not enough

Rachel @allthedogspleaz LINK A kids rec league ref could’ve made that call with one eye closed.

A'ja Wilson wages lone war in embarrassing loss to Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever

A'ja Wilson gave it her all in Thursday's embarrassing loss for the Las Vegas Aces against an Indiana Fever team without Caitlin Clark. The star point guard remained sidelined for the contest with a groin injury. Wilson was the only player to make more than two field goals for the Aces in an ugly offensive game. She shot 9 of 18 to score 29 of the team's 51 points. Wilson was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Jackie Young, with six points, was the second-highest scorer. No other Aces player scored more than four points. The Aces shot 26.2% on 12 team assists, including 3 of 16 from 3. They were bailed out from their free-throw disparity after going 19 of 22 from the charity stripe.

Las Vegas couldn't handle the Fever's defensive intensity. Indiana was more imposing from the get-go, primarily looking to attack the paint and force turnovers. The Fever became the first team this season to limit opponents to under 60 points in consecutive games.

They held the Minnesota Lynx to 59 points on Tuesday in the Commissioner's Cup final, making it an impressive feat to do it against another worthy opponent like the Aces.

