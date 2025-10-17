"Most storied honors": Caitlin Clark drops humble reaction after being named as a top-five women's college basketball great by AP

The Associated Press named Caitlin Clark to its all-time “greatest players of the women’s poll era&quot; on Thursday. Clark was voted to the enviable list by former players, the media and AP sports writers and editors. The Indiana Fever point guard earned a First Team nod with Cheryl Miller, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi.Clark reacted to the recognition in an interview with AP on Thursday:““Being named an AP All-American is one of the most storied honors in college sports. It means a lot to be named to this all-time list alongside players I looked up to. It’s fun to think about what it would have been like if we all played together.”Clark led Iowa to back-to-back NCAA championship games. She ended her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in both the men’s and women’s divisions. The former Hawkeye is a two-time winner of the AP Player of the Year award and the John R. Wooden award.More than the staggering numbers, Caitlin Clark's impact on basketball has been undeniable. College basketball's most-viewed games featured the former Iowa point guard.Clark's idol Maya Moore, Lusia Harris, Chamique Holdsclaw, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley make up the Second Team. A'ja Wilson, the only four-time WNBA MVP winner, earned a reserve spot. Ann Meyers Drysdale, Lynette Woodard, Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Brittney Griner were also on the reserve pool.Fans react to Caitlin Clark's First Team nod to greatest of all-time women's basketball players by APCaitlin Clark's latest basketball recognition promptly went viral. Fans reacted to yet another distinguished accomplishment from the Indiana Fever superstar:&quot;Caitlin is in good company.&quot;Black Demon Slayer⚔ @WondrousWoman21LINK@CClarkReport Caitlin is in good company.One fan said:Taajo @SimplyTaajoLINK@CClarkReport Was there ever any doubt?Another fan reacted:Infobyway @smitch2010LINK@CClarkReport What fantastic news! Now - we will get a new wave of hate post. CC is a record breaker let’s not forget that.One more fan continued:The Watcher @SneakerGeekerBMLINK@CClarkReport Bow Down! 👑One fan commented:Fal @Fal1899367LINK@CClarkReport I’m sure everyone will be very normal about thisClark never led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a championship despite appearing in back-to-back title games. She lost to the Angel Reese led LSU Tigers in 2023 before bowing down to Kamilla Cardoso's South Carolina a year later.Still, Caitlin Clark's impact has been beyond doubt. Most of the fans were not surprised she earned a spot on AP's greatest women's college players of all time list.