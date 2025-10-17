  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Most storied honors": Caitlin Clark drops humble reaction after being named as a top-five women's college basketball great by AP

"Most storied honors": Caitlin Clark drops humble reaction after being named as a top-five women's college basketball great by AP

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:22 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
"Most storied honors": Caitlin Clark drops humble reaction after being named as a top-five women's college basketball great by AP. [photo: Imagn]

The Associated Press named Caitlin Clark to its all-time “greatest players of the women’s poll era" on Thursday. Clark was voted to the enviable list by former players, the media and AP sports writers and editors. The Indiana Fever point guard earned a First Team nod with Cheryl Miller, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi.

Ad

Clark reacted to the recognition in an interview with AP on Thursday:

““Being named an AP All-American is one of the most storied honors in college sports. It means a lot to be named to this all-time list alongside players I looked up to. It’s fun to think about what it would have been like if we all played together.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Clark led Iowa to back-to-back NCAA championship games. She ended her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in both the men’s and women’s divisions. The former Hawkeye is a two-time winner of the AP Player of the Year award and the John R. Wooden award.

More than the staggering numbers, Caitlin Clark's impact on basketball has been undeniable. College basketball's most-viewed games featured the former Iowa point guard.

Ad

Clark's idol Maya Moore, Lusia Harris, Chamique Holdsclaw, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley make up the Second Team. A'ja Wilson, the only four-time WNBA MVP winner, earned a reserve spot. Ann Meyers Drysdale, Lynette Woodard, Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Brittney Griner were also on the reserve pool.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's First Team nod to greatest of all-time women's basketball players by AP

Caitlin Clark's latest basketball recognition promptly went viral. Fans reacted to yet another distinguished accomplishment from the Indiana Fever superstar:

Ad
"Caitlin is in good company."
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

One fan commented:

Ad

Clark never led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a championship despite appearing in back-to-back title games. She lost to the Angel Reese led LSU Tigers in 2023 before bowing down to Kamilla Cardoso's South Carolina a year later.

Still, Caitlin Clark's impact has been beyond doubt. Most of the fans were not surprised she earned a spot on AP's greatest women's college players of all time list.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications