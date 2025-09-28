"Most unlikeable people in the league": WNBA fans tear into Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham for 'disrespecting' Fever assistant 

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have made the headlines on WNBA X for the wrong reasons from many fans' perspectives. The Indiana Fever duo went viral on Saturday over a TikTok video in which they were having a back-and-forth with Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during Friday's Game 3 loss. Clark and Cunningham were also signalling to the ref to take a review. Cunningham also gestured about a blocking foul. The duo was asked to sit on the bench by one of the assistants. Shortly after, top Fever assistant Briann January also joined the scene, seemingly asking them to calm down. What followed was something heavily criticized online. Clark and Cunningham didn't make eye contact with January. Meanwhile, Cunningham waved off January as she tried explaining to her to sit down and not step on the court. Here's the clip:Briann January is a former Fever star who won the 2012 title and was an All-Star in 2014. She was also a seven-time All-Defensive team member. January is well-respected around the league as one of the best assistant coaches since January 2023. WNBA fans took offence over Sophie Cunningham's actions and slammed Caitlin Clark as well for not being responsive to Briann January. Here's how they reacted to the incident:cocofelon @malicenwndrlnd4LINKTwo of the most unlikable people in the league.🌚 @dtha_goatLINKSuch a classless POS. And more importantly, Sophie isn’t even a good player to be acting the way she doesDepressed Lakers Fan @CLF__423LINKJust pure trash! They know they are tho.Artisty @ArtistyclimbLINKWow, how awful. Why do they always behave like this?Ayanna 🦋 @AyannaMikayla_LINKThey are so annoying….professional stay at home daughter @lexapro1000mgLINKthe blatant disrespect is crazy and this is why i can’t ever like CC because why are you laughing and shrugging your teammate’s shitty behavior? she enables this bc she agrees with itChoe Bibby also gets called out along with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham weren't the only players facing heat from fans over their alleged behavior. On Sunday, their teammate Chloe Bibby, who was converted from a hardship to a standard contract, was being called out.Bibby made a post on Instagram, and one of the pictures was an animated version of an incident between a black police officer and Cunningham, with Bibby and Clark watching on. In the incident that occurred on September 19 during Game 2 of the Fever-Dream first-round series, Cunningham, Clark and Bibby refused to comply with the cop's request to step behind and go to their bench.Chloe Bibby admitted her mistake online and took down the pic, saying:&quot;Really sorry If I offended anyone with my post. That’s not who I am and I need to do a better job at understanding the racial undertones and issues within this country. No excuse, I need to educate myself in this area and I will.&quot;Bibby hails from Australia, but has played in the US since her college days. She got her break in the WNBA this season with the Valkyries and Fever.