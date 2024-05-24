"Movie star gorgeous" - WNBA fans dote on Sophie Cunningham as she pulls off eye-catching outfit

Fans reacted as Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham made quite an entranc at the footprint center in Phoenix, Arizona. The 27-year-old guard donned a gorgeous outfit while arriving for the Mercury vs Mystics game.

A photo of her was tweeted by the Phoenix Mercury, and fans flooded the comments section, showering praise on the guard, who helped her team secure an 83-80 win against the Mystics.

Expand Tweet

One fan compared Sophie Cunningham's outfit to that of a movie star:

"Movie star gorgeous"

Expand Tweet

Others joined the praise train as well, doting on the Mercury star.

"Sophie is always on point," @The_RoyalJoshua said.

"Sophie always killing it omg," @BigsteppaKrabs said.

"Spicy let’s get another W," @mrcee66 said.

Unlike the previous season, Sophie Cunningham is in the race for the Sixth Woman of the Year award. The Mercury star has started the first two games off the bench and has had an impact on both sides of the court. She's averaging 8.0 points per game and shooting an incredible 55.6% from the field and 50% from downtown.

Sophie Cunningham complains about charter flights and disparity

The WNBA has provided players with charter flights to games. Previously they used to travel on commercial flights. But there's still a lot of work to do in this regard.

Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunnigham said that her team didn't receive a charter for their match in Las Vegas against the Aces. She remarked that there's a disparity between teams getting these premium flights.

"There's a lot of things that need to be adjusted. Our bags and some of our people can't fly with us 'cause our charter is too small, while other teams get big planes," she said.

Cunningham highlighted that the treatment is not equal for every team in the league. Nevertheless, she didn't forget to express her gratitude for the positive change in the league.