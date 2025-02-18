The 2024-25 NBA All-Star Game is in the history books, and it featured its fair share of controversial moments. Fans were vocal on social media, complaining about the interruptions, the performances, and the minimal amount of actual basketball that was played.

Ad

Renowned YouTuber MrBeast also faced backlash for his behavior during his event. He was criticized for seemingly hesitating to give an 18-year-old kid the chance to win a big-money price, despite Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard continually offering the child more opportunities.

With that in mind, Seattle Storm star Lexie Brown took to X on Tuesday to join the long list of people who called Mr. Beast out for seemingly trying to sabotage the kid:

Ad

Trending

"Mr. Beast was sooooo weird the entire time. Of course Dame (Lillard) was going to allow the kid to have infinite chances to win that money," Brown tweeted.

via Lexie Brown's X

Fortunately for him, the young man, called Jalen Barajas, still managed to beat Lillard in the three-point shooting contest, sinking the final shot as the clock stopped to win a $100,000 cash prize.

Ad

Seattle Storm revamp roster with Lexie Brown

Lexie Brown is about to begin a new chapter in her career. She'll join fellow star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith in Seattle after being traded to the Storm.

Just three days ago, the Storm had only one healthy guard on the roster, Skylar Diggins-Smith. In exchange for Brown and a third-round pick, the Sparks received 2025 and 2027 second-round picks.

Ad

Adding a former first-rounder and a player of her caliber was a huge win for a Storm team that went 25-15 last season and finished No. 5 in the league.

“Lexie is a prolific shooter and all-around great player that bolsters our backcourt,” Storm GM Talisa Rhea said in a statement. “Her tenacity to make plays on both sides of the ball and ability to stretch the defense with tremendous range are great additions to our roster and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle.”

On top of that, Brown is still under contract for an additional two years, so they will be able to retain her on a team-friendly contract while the rest of the league signs big-money deals under the new CBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback