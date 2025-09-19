  • home icon
  "Much better than Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Fever's Kelsey Mitchell joins A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier in MVP race

"Much better than Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell joins A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier in MVP race

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 19, 2025 23:33 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fans react to Kelsey Mitchell being a finalist for the WNBA MVP (Image Source: GETTY)

The WNBA revealed the finalists for the 2025 MVP, and Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell is part of it. Mitchell made the final list for the prestigious award alongside A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury) and Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream).

Mitchell appeared in 44 games and earned her third-straight All-Star selection. The star guard finished her season averaging 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 45.6% shooting. It was her first campaign where she averaged at least 20 points.

Fever's franchise star, Caitlin Clark, missed the majority of the 2025 season, appearing in only 13 games. Without her, there were concerns about how Indiana would perform. Fortunately for the team, Mitchell led the team to a 24-20 record and secured the sixth spot in the playoffs.

Here is what some fans said after Mitchell's name made it to the list.

"much better than caitlin clank," a fan said.
"She should finish 3rd behind A'ja and Collier," another fan commented.
"0% chance she wins it but the consideration is cute," one fan posted.

Other fans expressed how much Mitchell deserves to win the award.

"I would love it if Kelsey Mitchell took this award. She is the primary reason that the Fever are in the semifinals," someone commented.
"To be fair Kelsey Mitchell Carried a completely injured team," a comment read.
"If the V means anything the obvious winner is Kelsey Mitchell," a fan pointed out.

How did Kelsey Mitchell perform in the first round of the playoffs?

Due to Kelsey Mitchell's performances, the Indiana Fever qualified for the playoffs despite suffering a great deal of injuries. They won their first-round series against the Atlanta Dream, 2-1.

In Game 1, Mitchell did most of the offensive work for the Fever with her 27 points and four assists. But that wasn't enough and Indiana suffered an 80-68 loss. They bounced back in Game 2, 77-60. Mitchell had 19 points, four assists and two steals against Atlanta. She shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, which was one of the reasons for their victory.

In Game 3, Mitchell led the Fever to an 87-85 win. She had 24 points on 50% shooting. The three-time WNBA All-Star was the only player for her team to score at least 20 points. She averaged 23.3 points and three assists during the first round of the postseason.

With her performance, the Fever advances to the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Game 1 will be on Sunday.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications