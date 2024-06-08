"Multi-week break probably isn’t the worst thing": Jemele Hill explains the silver lining in Caitlin Clark's Olympics omission

The USA Basketball has reportedly finalized the 12-woman roster for the Paris Olympics, and one notable omission from the list of talents is Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. This decision might be surprising to a few as Clark is considered one of the best players in her rookie class, but to be fair, no other rookie from the WNBA is on the list.

While this exclusion might have caught some of Clark's fans off guard, it might not entirely be bad. According to sports journalist Jemele Hill, being excluded from the 2024 Olympics roster is considered a blessing for Clark.

After all, the Fever rookie has had a big year already and could use the break, according to Hill.

"Honestly, Caitlin Clark not being on this year’s Olympics team is actually a good thing — FOR HER," Jemele Hill wrote on X. "In the span of weeks, she went from playing college ball, to becoming a professional, to having a grind of schedule. A multi-week break probably isn’t the worst thing in the world. She will eventually make an Olympic team."

2024 has certainly been a big year for Caitlin Clark. She led Iowa to a deep March Madness run before being drafted number one to the WNBA. Since coming to the pros, Clark has been introduced to a new level of physicality that might not have been present in college.

The reported 12-woman roster who will represent Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics includes several stars. Here is the full list of players who are reportedly on the team:

A'ja Wilson

Alyssa Thomas

Breanna Stewart

Brittney Griner

Chelsea Gray

Diana Taurasi

Jackie Young

Jewell Loyd

Kahleah Copper

Kelsey Plum

Napheesa Collier

Sabrina Ionescu

The WNBA will take a month-long break from Jul. 18 to Aug. 14 to make room for the Olympics. A time that Clark can use to recuperate. A luxury she would not otherwise have if she was on the team.

Caitlin Clark sounds off on physicality in the WNBA

It is easy to see that Caitlin Clark has not had the easiest time since coming to the WNBA. She has struggled in some games, and part of that is because of how physical defenses have been affecting her.

Clark has been on the receiving end of one hard foul after another, with the most infamous being Chennedy Carter's cheap shot, which she committed during the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Jun. 1 matchup. A foul that the league upgraded into a flagrant one.

However, even before that foul, Clark had already talked about the physicality of the WNBA. According to Clark, she feels like she's been "getting hammered" since coming into the league.

Despite that, Clark has also said on several occasions that physicality is simply a part of basketball and is something that she just has to play through.