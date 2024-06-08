NBA insider and journalist Joe Pompliano gave his take on the reported reason behind Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from Team USA Women’s 12-member roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The full roster, which is headlined by the likes of Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier does not include Caitlin Clark, who has had an impressive start to life in the WNBA, despite the Indiana Fever’s 3-9 record thus far.

Regardless, multiple sources, including noted journalist KJ on Twitter, have claimed that the exclusion is down to two veterans airing their concern that Clark’s humungous fanbase will not respond favorably when, and if, she receives less playing time on a stacked roster.

The original post mentioned how the latest update further acts as proof that the rest of the WNBA may not have responded favorably to the kind of attention that Caitlin Clark has amassed in such a limited time. Regardless, Joe Pompliano was aghast and claimed that the move in itself is 'insanely shortsighted':

"So Team USA veterans kept Caitlin Clark off the Olympic roster because she is too popular?? This is insanely shortsighted (and confirms that many current players don’t actually want the sport to grow unless it’s done on their terms)."

Connecticut Suns head coach airs Caitlin Clark concern as Indiana Fever sensation misses Olympics roster

The news comes just hours after Connecticut Suns head coach Geno Auriemma commented on Clark’s huge fanbase. A sensation right from her first year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has long been seen as a potential WNBA prodigy. She's thus far struggled to get wins for her team despite boasting some impressive individual numbers.

Auriemma claimed that it is Clark’s humungous fanbase that has effectively set her up for failure, simply because of the kind of expectations that have been placed on her, as well as the rest of the highly-rated youngsters of the 2024 WNBA draft class:

"These people are so disrespectful and so unknowledgeable and so stupid, that it gives women's basketball a bad name. The kid was set up for failure right from the beginning.”

While much has been made about the kind of attention Clark continues to receive, there seems to be a range of negatives as well. That unfortunately includes her exclusion from the roster for the Paris Olympics.