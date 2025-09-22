  • home icon
  • "Mv fav pic ever": Aliyah Boston adores $217,640 teammate's lively picture with heartfelt words

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:51 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston went on social media to show her teammate, Makayla Timpson, some love. Timpson, who's signed to a three-year deal worth $217,640 with the Fever, had an image of herself uploaded on Instagram by her team's official account. account.

The Fever celebrated their Game 1 win against the Las Vegas Aces in the second round. Indiana uploaded a collage of images of their players celebrating their victory. One of those images included Timpson, who threw two hands up, forming the letter "W" as a symbol of their win on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston reposted the image on her Instagram stories. She expressed her fondness for the photo and shared it with her followers.

"My fave pic ever," Boston wrote on her Instagram stories.
Aliyah Boston&#039;s Instagram stories
Aliyah Boston's Instagram stories

Aliyah Boston and Fever shock Aces after Game 1 victory

The sixth-seeded Indiana Fever have been on a roll as of late. Despite not having Caitlin Clark by their side, the Fever have managed to get past the first round of the WNBA playoffs after beating the third-seeded Atlanta Dream. This came as a huge shocker, especially considering that Indiana is also missing Sophie Cunningham in their lineup.

Fast forward to the semi-finals, the Fever are proving that they don't need all the star power in the world to win games, as they surprisingly defeated the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, 89-73. Nobody saw this coming, especially since the Aces have the reigning MVP, A'ja Wilson, by their side.

Unfortunately for the Aces, the now four-time MVP struggled to take over the hardwood. Wilson is typically the highest scorer of her team, but she was limited to only 16 points. Nevertheless, she still put up a double-double performance, adding 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Leading the Fever to victory was Kelsey Mitchell, who had an impeccable scoring performance. Mitchell scored 34 points, shooting at a 52.2% from the field and 66.7% from deep.

Assisting Mitchell were Odyssey Sims and Natasha Howard. Sims scored 17 points, while Howard had a double-double outing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. As for Aliyah Boston, she did all that she could to help provide for her team. Boston added six points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Game 2 will take place on Tuesday, with either the Aces tying the series or the Fever pulling away with an advantage.

