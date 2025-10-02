  • home icon
  "MVP loading": Dawn Staley makes strong case for Aliyah Boston to win MVP award in future after Fever star's stellar show against A'ja Wilson

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 02, 2025 10:50 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
A day after the Indiana Fever’s 2025 season wrapped up, Dawn Staley made a strong statement about the team's future. The South Carolina Gamecocks coach believes the Fever have an MVP in the making. Surprisingly, she wasn’t talking about Caitlin Clark or Kelsey Mitchell. Her praise was all about Aliyah Boston.

Staley highlighted how much Boston has grown since entering the WNBA in 2023.

“Let me say this @aa_boston is the real deal!,” Stawley wrote on X. “She lead. She produced. Her consistency throughout the season has been remarkable to witness. Her passing. It is just her 3rd season in the @wnba. Each year she’s gotten better. … a testament of her work and will! MVP loading! Love AB!”
Boston just finished her third straight All-Star season, averaging 15.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in the regular season.

She took her game up another level in the playoffs, especially during the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. Not only did she hold her own defending A’ja Wilson but also put up 12.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game across five matchups.

Her steady rise is showing in league-wide recognition as well. Boston placed 11th in MVP voting during her rookie season in 2023 and climbed to sixth by 2025. With her growth and consistency, Staley’s prophecy of an MVP future could possibly come true.

Aliyah Boston confident about the Fever’s 2026 championship chances

Even though the Indiana Fever’s season has come to a close, Aliyah Boston made it clear that she still has confidence in the team. In the postgame press conference on Tuesday, she was certain that the Fever would be back to finish what they started in 2026.

When a reporter began listing the team’s progress over the last two years, Aliyah Boston interrupted:

“You know what's next, right? Keep it going. Next year, finish it.
“A championship's always on my mind. I think, no matter what happens, obviously you hate losing, but you kind of started with your question with just the progression that it's been. That's my mindset. We got a taste of it, Game 5, semifinals, and now we want the real thing."
The Fever missed half of their key rotation due to injuries. But with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and others expected to return healthy, the Fever are already being looked at as a serious championship contender for next season.

