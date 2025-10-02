"My ankle didn't really allow me": Caitlin Clark details how "worst sprain" of her life ended return quest from groin injury

After a stellar rookie season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark played just 13 games this campaign because of injuries. Early on, Clark dealt with a quad injury that forced her to the sidelines. After returning to action in mid-July, Clark suffered another setback, a groin injury.While there was hope that she could return to action before the end of the year, Clark ended up missing the Fever's postseason run. As Clark explained to members of the press during her exit interview this week, part of the reason she was unable to return to action was because of an ankle injury sustained while ramping up.“I’ve been working really hard to get to full health. … my ankle didn’t really allow me to see where my groin was at,&quot; she said.&quot;I had every intention of returning, and I think, in a way, that was probably positive for me, because that’s how I approached every day, I came in like I was going to play.”Now, Clark will have plenty of time to rest and recover before the start of the 2026 WNBA season next summer, where the Fever will look to make a run to the WNBA Finals.Indiana Fever GM praises Caitlin ClarkWhile Caitlin Clark missed considerable time this season, Indiana Fever general manager Amber Cox was very complimentary of the 2024 Rookie of the Year.With Clark taking nearly a full year off to observe the game from the sideline, Cox believes the young guard is poised to reach another level when she returns to action next summer.&quot;No one worked harder than Caitlin,&quot; Cox said. &quot;Nobody wanted to be out on the court more than Caitlin.&quot;I think we’re going to see another level, which is unbelievable to even think about. I’m really proud of her.&quot;Great teammate, great in the locker room, consistently showed up in the same way as a leader, with her voice, which is really hard to do when you’re going through something like that. Proud of her and looking forward to having her back on the court.”Despite Caitlin Clark's absence, the Fever finished the season with a 24-20 record, ending sixth in the standings.They beat the Atlanta Dream in the first round, punching their ticket to a semifinal showdown with the Las Vegas Aces, where the Fever came up short in a five-game series.