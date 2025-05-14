"My baby is growing up": Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and other WNBA stars in frenzy after Kate Martin's sophomore year manifesto

Kate Martin is gearing up to make waves in her sophomore year in the WNBA, representing the newly-formed Golden State Valkyries. As she preps for what promises to be an exciting season, the dynamic guard recently grabbed the attention of her best friend Caitlin Clark, former teammate A'ja Wilson and other WNBA stars with a message she shared on social media.

On Tuesday, Martin posted three photos of herself in the Valkyries jersey on Instagram. The pictures were accompanied by a short but spirited caption that showcased her excitement for the upcoming season.

"Lots of history & lots of fun coming soon #Year2 #VsUp," she wrote, hinting at big things ahead in her second year.

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark didn’t waste time showing love to her former teammate’s post. She dropped fire emojis along with a sweet one-word comment to hype up Kate Martin.

"Lfg," Clark wrote.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s response also drew plenty of fan attention. Having worked closely with Martin last year, Wilson shifted the spotlight to the Valkyries guard’s growth, acknowledging her development and the impact she’s poised to make in Year 2.

"Lawd ham mercy my baby is growing up slides down wall," Wilson commented.

(Image Credit: Kate Martin/Instagram)

Meanwhile, LA Sparks guard Rae Burrell hyped up the moment with a spirited “Yuhhh,” while Golden State Valkyries’ veteran Tiffany Hayes affectionately dubbed her “Kate the Great!” as Martin’s post drew a wave of love from across the WNBA community.

Kate Martin dealing with a hand injury

Kate Martin was sidelined from the Golden State Valkyries’ second preseason matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday due to a hand injury. With the newly-formed franchise set to make its official WNBA debut on Friday against the LA Sparks, Martin’s availability remains uncertain.

In the team’s first preseason outing, also against the Sparks, Martin came off the bench and showcased her potential. She logged 18:13 minutes, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Despite her energy on both ends, she shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

