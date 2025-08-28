"My big baby! Deserved, earned" - Kelsey Mitchell gives heartfelt shoutout to $233,468 Fever teammate for massive career milestone

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell gave a shoutout to teammate Aliyah Boston for her latest career accomplishment. Boston, who signed a four-year, $233,468 contract in 2023, reached 1,000 rebounds on Tuesday in the Fever's 95-75 win over the Seattle Storm.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Mitchell shared a graphic from the Fever's social media accounts showing Boston's career achievement. The South Carolina product grabbed nine rebounds against the Storm to become the youngest player in franchise history to grab 1,000 boards.

"My big baby! Deserved, earned" Mitchell wrote.

Kelsey Mitchell shared this on her Instagram story. (Photo: @kelz_hoop on IG)

The Indiana Fever continued to stay afloat amid the absence of Caitlin Clark, who has only played 13 games this season due to muscle-related injuries. Clark hasn't played since July 15, when she suffered her second groin strain of the season.

In her absence, Kelsey Mitchell has carried the Fever to a 20-18 record with six games left in the regular season. Mitchell entered the MVP conversations this month, though she's unlikely to overtake the favorites like A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas.

On the other hand, Aliyah Boston has been a steady presence down low for the Fever. Boston had 27 points and nine rebounds in Indiana's 95-75 victory over the Seattle Storm. Mitchell put up 21 points, while Odyssey Sims added 22 points and six rebounds.

The Fever are ahead by just two games on the ninth-seeded LA Sparks, whom they are set to face on this Friday.

Kelsey Mitchell also made history against the Storm

Kelsey Mitchell also made history against the Storm. (Photo: IMAGN)

Aliyah Boston wasn't the only Indiana Fever player to achieve a historic feat on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. Kelsey Mitchell broke the franchise record for most points in a single season with 787 after scoring 21 to help the Fever earn their 20th win of the campaign.

The previous record was 769 points, held by Caitlin Clark. Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points per game, which is third in the WNBA, just behind Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson. She is also currently second in total points behind Wilson's 841 points and counting.

Indiana Fever @IndianaFever The most points in a season in franchise history 🔥 ​ Our MVP Kelsey Mitchell has set the new single season scoring record with 770 points & counting.

The Fever have relied so much on Mitchell on offense due to the absence of Clark. It's a breakout campaign for the lefty guard, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

