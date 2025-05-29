"My bookie came to see me": Aliyah Boston delighted after special visit from Gamecocks guard

Aliyah Boston was delighted to receive a special visit from her former South Carolina Gamecocks teammate, Kierra Fletcher. On Thursday, the Indiana Fever star posted a photo of Fletcher on Instagram story. The duo smiled as they posed courtside for the cameras at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Boston tagged Fletcher in the post while tagging her Instagram handle:

"My bookie came to see me🥰 @kierrafletcher3"

Aliyah Boston's IG story (via @aliyah.boston/Instagram)

Kierra Fletcher and Aliyah Boston played alongside each other on the women's basketball team during Boston's time at the University of South Carolina. Boston played for the program from 2019 to 2023, while Fletcher, a 5-foot-9 guard, teamed up with her for one season after transferring from Georgia Tech.

The Fever star was a key player for the team, leading them to the 2022 NCAA championship title. She was eventually named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player that year. Now, in her third season in the WNBA, Boston is excited to see Fletcher, who brings some fond memories from the past.

Aliyah Boston bags impressive milestone despite the Indiana Fever's losing streak

The Fever fell to a third straight defeat to the Washington Mystics, 83-77, on Wednesday night in Baltimore. Although Aliyah Boston and her teammates lost by six points, the absence of superstar Caitlin Clark was thoroughly felt. But despite the disappointing result, Boston hit a major defensive milestone this season.

She posted 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. With three blocks against the Mystics, Boston has 11 blocks and becomes the first WNBA player to post 10 or more blocks this season.

While the 23-year-old is known for her defensive abilities, she will need to contribute more on offense. The Fever sits ninth in the league with a 2-3 record after five games this season.

With Clark out for at least two weeks with a left quadriceps injury, the Fever must avoid dropping any further. But if Boston improves the attacking side of her game, the Fever could climb up the standings soon.

