  • "My dad was the only one" - Kelsey Mitchell makes emotional statement and praises Fever after setting WNBA semifinal record

"My dad was the only one" - Kelsey Mitchell makes emotional statement and praises Fever after setting WNBA semifinal record

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:52 GMT
Kelsey Mitchell makes emotional statement and praises Fever after setting WNBA semifinal record. (Photo: IMAGN)
Kelsey Mitchell made history in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Mitchell also delivered an emotional statement after the game, praising the Fever franchise for their support over the past two seasons.

Mitchell, who was named a WNBA MVP finalist, scored 34 points in the Fever's shocking 89-73 win in Game 1 over the Aces. She was on fire from beyond the arc and was difficult to guard because of her speed.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the lefty guard was asked about her relationship with coach Stephanie White. She mentioned how supportive White has been, as well as the Fever franchise, since his father, Mark, passed away in March 2024.

"I've never had a coach, like, I cry off camera, because I really, never truly have the company, the culture, the organization that I have been surrounded by the last couple years," Mitchell said, according to the IndyStar. "I've never had that. I've never seen that, and so to feel valued and to feel like somebody's pouring into me, it seeks out my value. It's everything to me, because I'm a loyal person, and my loyalty is in my character. It's something I truly value."
Mitchell added:

"To know people believe in me? You gotta know how that feels because for a long time, nobody did. My dad was the only one. So when you lose somebody, then you find somebody to replace that, it came for me."
According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Kelsey Mitchell had the most points scored in a WNBA semifinal debut in history. Mitchell's 34 points broke the record set by Lauren Jackson, who had 31 points in 2004.

Kelsey Mitchell sparks Fever's Game 1 win

The Las Vegas Aces entered Sunday's Game 1 against the Indiana Fever as favorites since they have only lost once since Aug. 2. The Aces also had homecourt advantage, but it didn't stop the Fever from stealing the contest, led by Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell's shooting and speed were the difference makers, while the Fever's team defense limited A'ja Wilson's production. Wilson, who won her fourth WNBA MVP trophy on Sunday, was 6-for-22 from the field and was limited to just 16 points.

Game 2 of the series is on Tuesday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The Fever will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead before heading back to Indianapolis.

