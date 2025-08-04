"My favorite poster ever": Aliyah Boston melts over fan poster with Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever fans showed up at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday in Seattle to cheer for Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and their teammates. Although Clark continued to sit out due to a groin injury, many still came out to watch her on the Fever bench. Fans bringing posters of the Fever stars made the Seattle Storm's home court look like a home game for the Fever.After the Fever pulled off an exciting 78-74 win, Boston went on Instagram to react to a poster featuring her and Clark:“My favorite poster ever right now”Aliyah Boston reacts to a fan bringing a poster featuring her and Caitlin Clark for the Fever-Storm game on Sunday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]The fan holding the 3D image hid behind the poster, making it look like Boston and Clark were in the middle of Fever supporters. In the photo, Boston could be seen saluting while Clark raised her right hand in appreciation of a play Aari McDonald made for the Fever. McDonald, who the Fever signed to a hardship contract in June, made winning plays in her debut for the team in early June.The lefty guard, who would eventually get a regular deal last month, helped the Fever to an 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics. Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark’s reactions on the bench following one of McDonal's crucial plays, promptly went viral. The Fever fan made the photo into a poster and brought it to the Fever-Storm game on Sunday.Aliyah Boston continues to carry Fever without Caitlin ClarkCaitlin Clark, who has not played since July 16 due to a groin injury, remained a spectator for the seventh straight game on Sunday. While the All-Star point guard continues to ride the bench, Aliyah Boston has carried the Indiana Fever in Clark’s absence.Against the Seattle Storm, Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds. She racked up nine straight in the pivotal fourth quarter to help push the Fever to the finish line. The All-Star forward has her double-digits in scoring and rebounding in her last six games, where Indiana is 5-1.After the hardfought win against the Storm, Fever coach Stephanie White called Boston &quot;the rock of our team.&quot;The win against the Storm was also the Fever’s fifth straight, a season-high. Boston helped the Fever to a 9-7 record without Clark.