"My fine ahhh teammate": Angel Reese can't stop gushing over Hailey Van Lith's doting pictures from photoshoot

WNBA All-Star Angel Reese gushed over Chicago Sky teammate Hailey Van Lith's swimsuit photos on social media. She was among many who shared their admiration and appreciation for the incoming rookie guard.

Van Lith shared a carousel of photos on Wednesday of her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, posing with different styles and colors of swimsuits.

Van Lith's followers shared their opinions of her and the photoshoot. It included one from Angel Reese, who was all praises for her teammate.

Reese wrote:

My fine ahhh teammate."

Angel Reese's reaction to Hailey Van Lith's bikini photo shoot.

Angel Reese is also known for being passionate about beauty and fashion. She has had her share of fashion spreads for a myriad of publications, which she is very proud of. Reese is also active in sharing her fashion style across various platforms on social media.

Hailey Van Lith appreciates the support she is getting from Angel Reese

Apart from fashion, Hailey Van Lith is more grateful for the support she has been getting on the court from Angel Reese.

The former TCU star spoke about it during the Chicago Sky's media day. highlighting how Reese has been among her biggest supporters as she embarks on her WNBA journey.

Van Lith said:

“Angel has always been a huge encourager for me. Whenever I show any signs of self-doubt or questioning, she's always the first person to basically tell me to snap out of it. And if I'm performing below my capabilities, she'll hold me accountable and remind me who I am and who I'm supposed to be."

Angel Reese and Van Lith played one season together at LSU before the latter spent her final collegiate year at TCU. Van Lith was then selected 11th overall in this year's WNBA draft.

The two will try to lead the Sky to a bounce-back campaign after failing to book a playoff spot last time around.

Reese is coming off an eventful rookie campaign where she established herself as a double-double machine with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds on her way to earning a spot in the All-WNBA Rookie Team.

Chicago begins its 2025 WNBA season on May 17 on the road against the Indiana Fever.

