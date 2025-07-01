“My fine shiii”: Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard swoons over wife Jac'Eil’s stunning mirror selfie

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard swooned over her wife, Jac’Eil Duckworth, after she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. On Monday, Duckworth shared a series of pictures from her time at the Fever-Wings game on June 27. She donned a white tank top and two-toned denim jeans.

Howard shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote a loving message:

“My fine shii 🤍.”

Jac’Eil reposted Howard’s story on hers and replied

“All yours 🤤.”

Jac’Eil Duckworth’s Instagram story

Natasha Howard and Jac’Eil Duckworth met in 2022 and dated for two years before getting married in August 2024.

Howard entered the WNBA with the Indiana Fever in 2014 and left the team after two seasons. She won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 while playing for the Seattle Storm. The two-time WNBA All-Star returned to the Fever this offseason, signing a one-year deal in February.

She has been solid so far, recording 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds through 16 games. Howard is shooting 53.6% and has also been solid on the defensive end. The Fever are eighth (8-8) in the league, a game behind the Golden State Valkyries in sixth (9-7).

Natasha Howard and Co. will return to the court on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx in the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup final. Howard will be key in this game as the Fever will look to slow down Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

Natasha Howard posts a double-double in a win against the Dallas Wings with wife Jac'Eil Duckworth in attendance

Natasha Howard's wife, Jac'Eil Duckworth, attended the Fever's game against the Dallas Wings on Friday. Howard had quite a night against the Wings, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. She was also efficient, shooting 6-for-9.

This marks Howard's third double-double of the season. She recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream on June 10, and 16 points and 12 rebounds against the Connecticut Sun on June 18.

Howard is playing 23.8 minutes per game, and has been spending more time on the floor since the Fever waived DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday. She has been one of the team's most reliable players amid their injury struggles, playing all 16 games so far.

