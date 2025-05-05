"My heart": Caitlin Clark gets emotional as former teammates' heart-melting reaction sets internet ablaze

Caitlin Clark made her return to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time since finishing her senior year at the University of Iowa. Clark’s former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates were seated courtside, catching the Indiana Fever’s preseason clash against the Brazilian national team.

Ad

Their animated reactions to the star guard’s performance have gone viral on social media, drawing a response from Caitlin Clark as well.

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall were at the arena, enthusiastically cheering for the Fever, particularly Caitlin Clark. Mics captured them going ecstatic on numerous occasions during the clash.

“Money,” Gyamfi reacted to Clark’s long-range attempt.

“Let’s go CC,” Marshall exclaimed.

Ad

Trending

@iowawbb, @gabbie.marshall and @jadagyamfi’s collaborative effort garnered over 380,000 views in almost five hours. Clark was among thousands of fans to be involved in the social media activity, reacting to her former teammates’ courtside antics with a heartfelt comment:

“My heart”

Credits: Instagram (@iowawbb, @gabbie.marshall, and @jadagyamfi)

Clark entertained Iowa fans with multiple long-range bombs. She also handled business with a 16-point, six-rebound and five-assist stat sheet-stuffing performance, leading Indiana to a dominant 108-44 win.

Ad

Stephanie White reacts to Caitlin Clark’s 36-foot shot

Caitlin Clark played basketball after nearly seven months but didn’t waste any time to showcase her impressive long-range shooting.

During the dying minute of the third period, Clark knocked down a 36-foot 3-pointer from the logo – behind the “22” painted on the hardwood to honor the spot from where she had broken the NCAA all-time scoring record.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the postgame interview, Clark admitted that she didn’t intend to hit a logo 3, but the 2-for-1 situation required her to.

“It was a 2-for-1 situation, so I knew I could get one up, because I can get a quick shot up. So I was like ‘ah, why not?’ They let me dribble into it. I always am further back than I actually think. But yeah, happy it went in,” Clark said during the on-court interview (via ESPN).

Ad

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White praised Clark's confidence, comparing her decision-making with Stephen Curry's.

“That’s just who she is. I mean, nobody tells Steph Curry not to take good shots, right? When you’ve put in the work and you know your range, that’s part of what makes her special. It’s not just the distance, it’s the timing, the feel, and the confidence,” White said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Clark is expected to deliver more such jaw-dropping moments during her second WNBA season. For now, the attention shifts to the Indiana Fever’s upcoming third preseason matchup against the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More