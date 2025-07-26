"My kiddos": Lexie Hull's mother drops heartfelt reaction as her 2 daughters go viral with candid TikTok video 

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull’s mother dropped a heartfelt reaction to a viral TikTok video of her two daughters. The Fever guard uploaded a candid video with her identical twin, Lacie Hull, on TikTok this Friday.In the video, Lexie Hull is heard telling her twin sister that she doesn’t think they look alike. Their video went viral on X, garnering over 60,000 views in under 24 hours. Lexie's mother, Jaime, came across the siblings’ TikTok video and gave a heartfelt reaction.“My kiddos!! 🥰🥰,” wrote Lexie's mother.Lexie Hull and her sister, Lacie, have more in common than just their facial features. The twins also spent four years playing basketball together at Stanford. Lacie Hull made 135 appearances in college, averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.Meanwhile, Lexie left quite a mark in college, averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds through 127 games. The Hull sisters had quite a run together in college, winning the NCAA Championship with Stanford during the 2020-21 season.Unfortunately for Lacie Hull, her performances in college weren’t enough to land her a spot in the WNBA. However, Lexie Hull was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 draft.Caitlin Clark calls Lexie Hull’s sister the ‘better twin’ while reacting to a heartfelt postLacie Hull shared pictures on Instagram to congratulate her sister on her engagement to Will Matthiessen. Hull posted the pictures with a caption.“Eeee!!! congrats @lexiehulll + @willmatthiessen !!! It's been a week and I'm still so giddy for y'all,” Lacie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexie appreciated her sister’s gesture and left a message in the comment section, expressing her gratitude.“So grateful for you,” she wrote.Caitlin Clark also reacted to Lacie Hull’s Instagram post with a sarcastic remark, taking a dig at her Fever teammate.“The better twin. Love this Lacie 🤍,” Clark wrote.Caitlin Clark and Hull's comment under Lacie Hull's Instagram postLexe Hull has been solid for the Indiana Fever this season. She has made 25 appearances, often starting to make up for Clark’s injury struggles this season. Hull is averaging 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She's also one of the Fever's most capable perimeter defenders.