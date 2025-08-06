  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "My kids will be wearing it": Diana Taurasi champions Caitlin Clark as next WNBA superstar deserving a major honor

"My kids will be wearing it": Diana Taurasi champions Caitlin Clark as next WNBA superstar deserving a major honor

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 06, 2025 23:12 GMT
Diana Taurasi champions Caitlin Clark as next WNBA superstar deserving a major honor
Diana Taurasi champions Caitlin Clark as next WNBA superstar deserving a major honor. (Image Source: Getty)

Diana Taurasi hailed Caitlin Clark when asked about the next WNBA star who deserves to receive a signature shoe. Derryl Barnes Jr. interviewed the WNBA legend on Wednesday and asked her to name the player deserving of a signature shoe.

Ad

Taurasi immediately named Clark in her response and said her kids would be wearing the signature show of the Fever guard.

"Caitlin, of course," she said. "I mean, I know she has some little colorways, but you can do that on Nike ID. I mean the next Caitlin shoe should be the next one, and you know my kids will be wearing it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Caitlin Clark has become one of the most prominent names in the WNBA since her debut in 2024. She was already a household name due to her incredible college basketball career. However, her popularity skyrocketed after she wore a Fever jersey and stepped onto a WNBA court.

The Fever superstar is already on her way to receiving a signature shoe with Nike. According to a KicksFinder report dated June 12, Nike is expected to unveil the logo for Clark's signature shoe during the holiday season this year, with her signature shoe line set to release next year.

Ad

"Really good friends": Diana Taurasi sheds light on her bond with Caitlin Clark

Diana Taurasi has shared insights about her relationship with Caitlin Clark. On Saturday, Taurasi took part in a brief interview at the National Sports Collectors Convention. During the interview, the WNBA legend was asked about her connection with the Fever guard, and she offered some thoughtful comments.

Ad
"Me and Caitlin are really good friends. We get along really well. We've had some great interactions," Taurasi said. "I just absolutely love what she does on the court, off the court. When I watch her play, and the way she goes about her business, there’s a seriousness about it that I love."
Ad

Later, Taurasi acknowledged Caitlin Clark's role in elevating the game to new heights. She also said that the future was bright for the Fever guard and the entire league. Clark has been a fan favorite player since her debut in 2024.

She finished her rookie season as the Rookie of the Year and the assists leader, surpassing veterans like Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud. However, the Fever guard has been in a shooting slump since last month and is currently out with a right groin injury.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications