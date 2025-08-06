"My kids will be wearing it": Diana Taurasi champions Caitlin Clark as next WNBA superstar deserving a major honor

Diana Taurasi hailed Caitlin Clark when asked about the next WNBA star who deserves to receive a signature shoe. Derryl Barnes Jr. interviewed the WNBA legend on Wednesday and asked her to name the player deserving of a signature shoe.Taurasi immediately named Clark in her response and said her kids would be wearing the signature show of the Fever guard.&quot;Caitlin, of course,&quot; she said. &quot;I mean, I know she has some little colorways, but you can do that on Nike ID. I mean the next Caitlin shoe should be the next one, and you know my kids will be wearing it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark has become one of the most prominent names in the WNBA since her debut in 2024. She was already a household name due to her incredible college basketball career. However, her popularity skyrocketed after she wore a Fever jersey and stepped onto a WNBA court. The Fever superstar is already on her way to receiving a signature shoe with Nike. According to a KicksFinder report dated June 12, Nike is expected to unveil the logo for Clark's signature shoe during the holiday season this year, with her signature shoe line set to release next year.&quot;Really good friends&quot;: Diana Taurasi sheds light on her bond with Caitlin ClarkDiana Taurasi has shared insights about her relationship with Caitlin Clark. On Saturday, Taurasi took part in a brief interview at the National Sports Collectors Convention. During the interview, the WNBA legend was asked about her connection with the Fever guard, and she offered some thoughtful comments.&quot;Me and Caitlin are really good friends. We get along really well. We've had some great interactions,&quot; Taurasi said. &quot;I just absolutely love what she does on the court, off the court. When I watch her play, and the way she goes about her business, there’s a seriousness about it that I love.&quot;Later, Taurasi acknowledged Caitlin Clark's role in elevating the game to new heights. She also said that the future was bright for the Fever guard and the entire league. Clark has been a fan favorite player since her debut in 2024.She finished her rookie season as the Rookie of the Year and the assists leader, surpassing veterans like Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud. However, the Fever guard has been in a shooting slump since last month and is currently out with a right groin injury.