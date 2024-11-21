"My momma fine": Angel Reese gushes over her mom's never-before-seen youthful pic

Angel Reese calls her mother, Angel Webb, her biggest inspiration and motivation. The WNBA All-Star learned the ropes of basketball from her mom, who starred for UMBC in the late 80s and early 90s. Basketball wasn’t the only thing Angel handed down to her daughter, though.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed “Chi Barbie” posted a throwback photo of her mother on Instagram. She captioned the picture:

“My momma fine.”

Reese proudly shares a vintage photo on Instagram of her mother, Angel Webb, and calls her fine. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

The throwback photo showed Webb wearing a white shirt under a black coat. She also wore blue denim, light brown high heels and sunglasses.

A story later, Angel Reese continued to tout the looks she inherited from:

“Just look at her…”

Reese with her mother during the Chicago Sky star's 21st birthday celebration in 2023. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

The second photo featured the mother and daughter on stage during the 21st birthday celebration of the Chicago Sky forward last year. During the event, Reese asked her mother to share the limelight with her and thanked her for everything she did for her and her younger brother.

Angel Webb watched her daughter, Angel Reese, break Candace Parker’s WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles

In late June, the eyes of WNBA fans were in Chicago for the Sky-Lynx game. Leading to the matchup, Angel Reese had racked up nine straight double-doubles, tied with the legendary Candace Parker for the WNBA record. Throughout the game, Angel Webb was captured reacting to her daughter’s performance.

History almost didn't happen, as Reese had nine points with 30.1 seconds remaining. Napheesa Collier, though, fouled Chicago’s relentless rebounder, giving her two opportunities to accomplish the feat. Reese muffed the first free throw, causing her mother to fidget nervously in her seat.

Reese, though, settled her nerves to sink the second free throw to take her place in history. She finished the game with 10 points and16 rebounds to overtake Candace Parker's streak of nine consecutive double doubles in 2015.

Angel Webb couldn’t hold back her relief and excitement following her daughter’s record-breaking night.

