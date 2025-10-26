"My son is officially one year old": Aliyah Boston Celebrates Pup Ozzy's Special Day With Adorable Pictures

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 26, 2025 13:35 GMT
Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston is currently enjoying the offseason after helping her team fight gallantly in their second-round series against the Las Vegas Aces. Though Boston and the Fever fell short of their goal to reach the WNBA Finals, she has come across a good reason to celebrate this weekend.

On Saturday, Boston went on Instagram to announce to the world that her puppy Ozzy had turned year old. The proud fur parent that she is, Boston posted four pictures of the dachshund in her Instagram story.

"My son is officially one years old," Boston wrote in her story's caption. "my Ozzy boy is grownnn"
Aliyah Boston celebrates her pup Ozzy turning a year older. Credit: Boston/IG
Aliyah Boston celebrates her pup Ozzy turning a year older. Credit: Boston/IG

Ozzy has been featured on social meda multiple times over the past year. Boston, who is known to be a fan of dogs, has brought Ozzy to the Fever's home games. During the lead-up to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which was held in Indianapolis, the Fever posted an image of Ozzy on X in order to drive up All-Star votes for Boston.

A month later, Boston went on Candace Parker's "Post Moves" podcast, where she talked about her "son." According to Boston, she was thinking of getting Ozzy a car seat, so that the pup could have a better time when they go on long drives.

Boston's quality time with Ozzy will allow her to enjoy much needed rest and recreation in an uncertain WNBA offseason, which is significant because of the race to get a new CBA done. As of now, the fate of the 2026 WNBA season hangs in the balance, and Boston and her fellow players are looking at the possibility of a lockout if things go south.

"I'm gonna put that on my vision board": Aliyah Boston promises to not lead WNBA in personal fouls next season

Whenever the WNBA does resume action, Boston already has an objective in mind. After finding out from Parker on "Post Moves" that she led the WNBA in personal fouls next season, the Fever center made a promise to herself.

"I'm gonna put that on my vision board next year: Don't lead the league in fouls," Boston said.

Citing a Sportskeeda post, Parker informed Boston that she had committed 136 personal fouls in 2025. Boston claimed that she was being "scrappy" in the post, hence the physicality.

