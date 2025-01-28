"My twin, love you past life" - Angel Reese shares rare nostalgic mother-daughter photos in heartfelt birthday tribute to mom

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jan 28, 2025
Angel Reese shares rare nostalgic mother-daughter photos in heartfelt birthday tribute to mom [Credits: Getty]

Angel Reese and her mother, Angel Webb Reese, have always been close. Reese grew up close to her mom, but her father was not in their life. On Tuesday, Reese celebrated her mother's birthday and expressed her emotions through a birthday tribute post on her social media.

Angel Reese posted a collage of pictures on her Instagram story. In the first post, she made a collage of her journey with her mom from childhood to being drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"Happy birthday to my mommy! I love you," Reese adorably wrote in the caption of the post.
Angel Reese posted a collage of her life with her mom from childhood to her WNBA career. [Credit: IG/@angelreese5]
She posted another collage; this time, it was the fun side of the mother-daughter relationship. She posted a collage of candid pictures with her mother, even posing for slay pictures.

"my twin! love you past life! it's whatever for youuu 😍," she wrote in the caption.
Angel Reese posted a collage of light-hearted moments with her mom. [Credit: IG/@angelreese5]
Angel Webb Reese, Reese's mother, is a former professional basketball player. She played for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and professionally in Europe. Reese traveled with her mother to her basketball games.

Chennedy Carter makes her feelings clear on former teammate Angel Reese

Earlier this month, Angel Reese's former teammate Chennedy Carter made a comment that she later said was taken out of context. Carter posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), alluding to a player's ability to make layups.

"i think the ability to consistently make layups just puts anyone in a different tier ! so important to score easy !" Carter wrote in her post.

However, the fans took her statement out of context. Some wrote that Carter was shading Reese, which Carter said wasn't about her former teammate. Chennedy Carter, who plays in the Chinese league, said she loves Angel Reese's game and didn't like how things went on social media.

"Angel is a special player. I love watching her. This season, we had a great relationship and I don’t feel like the way things went on Twitter, it shouldn’t have went like that," Carter said.

Carter later also posted that the post was about her game and had nothing to do with anyone else.

"i just focus on me , that was literally abt me and how special of craft it is. not bothered at all by the spins. you telling me how you really feel tbh. had nothing to do with anyone but myself."

Chennedy Carter is a free agent after the Chicago Sky left her out of the core group. The team did not give her any qualifying offer on Jan. 13.

