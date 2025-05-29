Mystics HC warns WNBA teams against underestimating Caitlin Clark-less Fever

The Indiana Fever lost their third consecutive game of the season to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, without Caitlin Clark on the team. But Mystics coach Sydney Johnson is wary of the threat the Fever possesses, even without their superstar.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, he warned other WNBA teams about them. When Johnson was asked what was challenging about facing the Fever without Clark, he said:

"They're good, right? So I've said it before the game, Caitlin's really good. But Kelsey and AB, Hull, Sophie, Sydney, Howard, I mean, you know, this is a team that a lot of people feel threatened for the league title, and for good reason.

Ad

Trending

"So very, very talented team, and I think without Caitlin, you know, she has a lot of usage there, but they still play very fast. They play inside, they cut hard, and they dig in defensively. So we feel like we had to play well in order to beat them, and thankfully we did."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mystics won 83-77 against the Fever at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Johnson's team is now 3-3 after six games this season and would be relishing the fact that they didn't face Caitlin Clark on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark supported Fever vs. Mystics from the sidelines

Although Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the Fever's matchup against the Washington Mystics with a quadriceps injury, she was still present to support her teammates on the night. This is the first time the 2024 Rookie of the Year has missed a WNBA game since she was drafted into the league last year.

Ad

Clark was seen courtside during the contest, but also did more than just watch the game. During one moment in the matchup, she reportedly asked the referee to review a play, according to USA Today journalist Meghan L. Hall.

"The Fever-Mystics broadcast just mentioned that Caitlin Clark, who isn’t playing tonight, spoke to the ref to ask them to review a play. 100% tracks," Hall wrote on X.

Ad

Meghan L. Hall @ItsMeghanLHall The Fever-Mystics broadcast just mentioned that Caitlin Clark, who isn’t playing tonight, spoke to the ref to ask them to review a play. 100% tracks.

Ad

Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit doesn't appear to have dimmed with her recent injury. During the game, Clark was also seen going over some stats with her teammate, Lexie Hull.

Expand Tweet

The Fever will face the Connecticut Sun next in their next WNBA matchup on Friday. Clark will be hoping to see her team clinch a positive result and end their current losing streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More