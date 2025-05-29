Mystics HC warns WNBA teams against underestimating Caitlin Clark-less Fever

The Indiana Fever lost their third consecutive game of the season to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, without Caitlin Clark on the team. But Mystics coach Sydney Johnson is wary of the threat the Fever possesses, even without their superstar.
Speaking to reporters after the game, he warned other WNBA teams about them. When Johnson was asked what was challenging about facing the Fever without Clark, he said:
"They're good, right? So I've said it before the game, Caitlin's really good. But Kelsey and AB, Hull, Sophie, Sydney, Howard, I mean, you know, this is a team that a lot of people feel threatened for the league title, and for good reason.
"So very, very talented team, and I think without Caitlin, you know, she has a lot of usage there, but they still play very fast. They play inside, they cut hard, and they dig in defensively. So we feel like we had to play well in order to beat them, and thankfully we did."
The Mystics won 83-77 against the Fever at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Johnson's team is now 3-3 after six games this season and would be relishing the fact that they didn't face Caitlin Clark on Wednesday.
Caitlin Clark supported Fever vs. Mystics from the sidelines
Although Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the Fever's matchup against the Washington Mystics with a quadriceps injury, she was still present to support her teammates on the night. This is the first time the 2024 Rookie of the Year has missed a WNBA game since she was drafted into the league last year.
Clark was seen courtside during the contest, but also did more than just watch the game. During one moment in the matchup, she reportedly asked the referee to review a play, according to USA Today journalist Meghan L. Hall.
"The Fever-Mystics broadcast just mentioned that Caitlin Clark, who isn’t playing tonight, spoke to the ref to ask them to review a play. 100% tracks," Hall wrote on X.
Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit doesn't appear to have dimmed with her recent injury. During the game, Clark was also seen going over some stats with her teammate, Lexie Hull.
The Fever will face the Connecticut Sun next in their next WNBA matchup on Friday. Clark will be hoping to see her team clinch a positive result and end their current losing streak.