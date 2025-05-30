Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen’s ‘infectious’ game and ‘positive’ attitude garner elite praise from teammates

Washington Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen’s journey to the WNBA was full of challenges, but she is slowly starting to prove that she belongs. Once touted as Caitlin Clark’s successor at Iowa, Olsen failed to live up to the hype. However, the lofty expectations placed on her didn't stop her from playing her heart out.

Olsen averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game during her senior year. She was selected by the Washington Mystics at No. 23 in the second round. Unlike most second and third-round picks, Olsen earned a spot on the Mystics’ final 12-woman roster.

On Wednesday, Washington defeated the Indiana Fever 83-77 in what must’ve been a full circle moment for Olsen. She went from being Clark’s replacement with the Hawkeyes to defeating her team in the WNBA. After the matchup, Olsen received a lot of praise from her teammates, who described her game as "infectious," and were impressed by her "positive" attitude.

“She puts points on the table, she defends, she can handle the ball — there’s another ballhandler out there," Brittany Sykes said. "It’s one of those things where, as a rookie, she understands her role, but she’s an amazing player. Any time we put her in a position where she’s on the floor, she succeeds in any way.

“She has a great attitude, positive attitude. Whether she touches the floor or not, she’s probably one of the first people coming out to the court to high-five you. First person when you get on that bench to tell you that you’re all right, keep going.”

Sonia Citron also gave Olsen her flowers.

“(Olsen’s play is) just infectious," Citron said. "You can tell that she really loves it, and I think that’s something very powerful. And definitely has a killer midrange (shot). I know that for sure.”

Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen has much room to grow

Lucy Olsen was praised for her infectious style of play and positivity, but she still has room for improvement. Through her first six games in the league, she is averaging 3.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

However, despite her underwhelming output, Olsen has shown flashes of brilliance. She is decent at shooting from both the midrange and beyond the arc. If she can expand her game and become efficient around the rim, Olsen would take a huge step in the right direction.

As a late second-round pick, Olsen could turn out to be a steal for Washington.

