NaLyssa Smith’s brother Rodney Smith fires off two-word shot at Fever fans after Paige Bueckers’ natty win

Paige Bueckers winning her first national championship has led to comparisons between her and Caitlin Clark, with some fans going after NaLyssa Smith, Clark's former teammate.

Ad

Bueckers is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, which means she will likely partner up with Smith on the Dallas Wings' roster.

Following the Connecticut Huskies' NCAA title win over South Carolina on Sunday, fans on social media debated whether Bueckers would be as productive with the Wings next season. Some questioned whether Smith could offer the same level of support Bueckers received at UConn.

Rodney Smith II, NaLyssa Smith's brother, however, does not seem concerned about the critics and fired off a succinct response to the Indiana Fever fans on X on Monday.

Ad

Trending

"Rennntttttt freeeeeeeee😌," posted Smith.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith's comment is likely a response to the handful of posts on X where fans called out his sister, doubting whether Bueckers and Smith could be successful on the same team.

Fans comment on Nalyssa Smith and Paige Bueckers potentially playing together in the WNBA. Photo Credits: X

One fan X account with the handle "@JuantheGreat25" even made the following comment:

Ad

"She going from Sarah Strong to Nalyssa Smith so enjoy this now lol"

Rodney Smith II was actively rooting for UConn and Bueckers in the NCAA tournament, and even posted the following message leading up to the finals:

"I want Paige to win this natty so bad 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers is coming off another strong year, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

The Wings hold the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft and are expected to select the talented guard.

Dallas struggled last season, winning just nine of their 40 regular-season games. However, the organization has made some moves this offseason.

If Bueckers joins new additions Smith, Dijonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris, they could have a great shot at making the playoffs.

Ad

NaLyssa Smith shares emotional reaction after receiving support from Dallas Wings fans

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credits: Imagn.

After three seasons with the Fever, NaLyssa Smith was involved in a four-team trade this offseason that saw her move to the Dallas Wings in February.

Ad

Last month, Smith was part of the Dallas Mavericks' GEM celebration and was overwhelmed by the reception she received from some of the local fans.

"Felt the love today 😢," commented Smith on her Instagram story.

N. Smith reacts to the reception from Dallas fans on social media. Photo Credits: @nalyssasmith/IG

After seeing significantly fewer minutes last season, a fresh start could be just what the former first-round pick needs.

Dallas missed out on the playoffs last season, and adding a seasoned player like Smith could help elevate them to the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sahir Bhojwani Sahir Bhojwani is a sports enthusiast who has covered a range of sports over his career. Since completing his Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies he has gone on to work with numerous companies in the media and tech sector and has over 14 years of experience.



As a writer, his goal is to create informative, data-driven, historically accurate pieces that focus on the fascinating world of sport.



His favorite team is the Golden State Warriors because he lived in the Bay Area for many years and they have an exciting and entertaining brand of basketball. Sahir's favorite coach is the late Jimmy Valvano, for his tenure at North Carolina State. Although he never coached in the NBA, Valvano is considered one of the top coaches and great basketball minds in the history of the game. Know More