  • NaLyssa Smith’s brother Rodney Smith fires off two-word shot at Fever fans after Paige Bueckers’ natty win

NaLyssa Smith’s brother Rodney Smith fires off two-word shot at Fever fans after Paige Bueckers’ natty win

By Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Apr 08, 2025 14:36 GMT
WNBA forward NaLyssa Smith during a game against the New York Liberty, UConn guard Paige Bueckers reacts during the NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Photo Credits: Imagn
WNBA forward NaLyssa Smith during a game against the New York Liberty, UConn guard Paige Bueckers reacts during the NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena - Photo Credits: Imagn

Paige Bueckers winning her first national championship has led to comparisons between her and Caitlin Clark, with some fans going after NaLyssa Smith, Clark's former teammate.

Bueckers is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, which means she will likely partner up with Smith on the Dallas Wings' roster.

Following the Connecticut Huskies' NCAA title win over South Carolina on Sunday, fans on social media debated whether Bueckers would be as productive with the Wings next season. Some questioned whether Smith could offer the same level of support Bueckers received at UConn.

Rodney Smith II, NaLyssa Smith's brother, however, does not seem concerned about the critics and fired off a succinct response to the Indiana Fever fans on X on Monday.

"Rennntttttt freeeeeeeee😌," posted Smith.
Smith's comment is likely a response to the handful of posts on X where fans called out his sister, doubting whether Bueckers and Smith could be successful on the same team.

Fans comment on Nalyssa Smith and Paige Bueckers potentially playing together in the WNBA. Photo Credits: X
Fans comment on Nalyssa Smith and Paige Bueckers potentially playing together in the WNBA. Photo Credits: X

One fan X account with the handle "@JuantheGreat25" even made the following comment:

"She going from Sarah Strong to Nalyssa Smith so enjoy this now lol"

Rodney Smith II was actively rooting for UConn and Bueckers in the NCAA tournament, and even posted the following message leading up to the finals:

"I want Paige to win this natty so bad 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️"
Bueckers is coming off another strong year, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

The Wings hold the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft and are expected to select the talented guard.

Dallas struggled last season, winning just nine of their 40 regular-season games. However, the organization has made some moves this offseason.

If Bueckers joins new additions Smith, Dijonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris, they could have a great shot at making the playoffs.

NaLyssa Smith shares emotional reaction after receiving support from Dallas Wings fans

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credits: Imagn.
Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credits: Imagn.

After three seasons with the Fever, NaLyssa Smith was involved in a four-team trade this offseason that saw her move to the Dallas Wings in February.

Last month, Smith was part of the Dallas Mavericks' GEM celebration and was overwhelmed by the reception she received from some of the local fans.

"Felt the love today 😢," commented Smith on her Instagram story.
N. Smith reacts to the reception from Dallas fans on social media. Photo Credits: @nalyssasmith/IG
N. Smith reacts to the reception from Dallas fans on social media. Photo Credits: @nalyssasmith/IG

After seeing significantly fewer minutes last season, a fresh start could be just what the former first-round pick needs.

Dallas missed out on the playoffs last season, and adding a seasoned player like Smith could help elevate them to the next level.

