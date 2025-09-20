Napheesa Collier cracks up over Anthony Edwards’ NSFW MVP endorsement

In the first half of the 2025 WNBA season, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier led the MVP race. However, the race quickly heated up when A'ja Wilson started her dominating campaign and led her Las Vegas Aces team to the second spot.With the race coming to a point where both Wilson and Collier have a chance to win, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards endorsed his fellow Minnesota basketball star for the award. In a video posted by Edwards on his Instagram, the NBA star praised the Lynx star and remarked, &quot;charge them ho** Phee.&quot;&quot;MVPhee #BTA,&quot; Edwards wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe hilarious endorsement from the NBA star cracked up Npaheesa Collier, who later reacted with a series of emojis. She posted two laughing and a folded hands emojis in the comments.Collier's comment on the postThe support from Edwards came just a few days before the league's scheduled date to announce the MVP winner on Sunday, Sept. 21. This has been the best season of Napheesa Collier's career, and she has been consistent with her performance throughout the season, leading her team to a tough spot.Businessman Marc Lore and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez own both the Timberwolves and the Lynx. The investment group, led by both Rodriguez and Lore, finalized the deal in July of this year, when the NBA approved the transfer.Napheesa Collier named among MVP finalists, Candace Parker picks her MVP Napheesa Collier, alongside A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell, were named among the finalists for the MVP award on Sunday. While Collier, who won last year's Defensive Player of the Year award, looked for her maiden MVP award, Wilson was also leading the race for her 4th award.Wilson won her third DPOY and is on the verge of winning her fourth MVP. If she wins this year, she will have won the MVP and DPOY awards twice in the same season. However, Candace Parker had doubts about whether Wilson could win her 4th MVP. Alluding to Michael Jordan and LeBron James missing multiple MVP awards because of &quot;voter fatigue,&quot; Parker feared that the same could happen in Wilson's case. &quot;My question was, would there be voter fatigue?&quot; Parker said. &quot;I think there’s a lot of players that probably deserve more MVPs, but because they have won it before [they might not win it again]. [Timestamp: 27:52] This year's MVP race is the closest it has been in the last few years. Wilson took the Aces to a 16-game winning streak and helped them position as the 2nd seed. On the other hand, Napheesa Collier has consistently been the best player on the best team in the league. The choice is very clear that there is no wrong choice.