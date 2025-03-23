Napheesa Collier drops 2-word reaction as she playfully poses with her tongue out during NASCAR Homestead-Miami outing

Napheesa Collier dropped a two-worded reaction on her visit to the NASCAR Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday, Collier posted a selfie on her Instagram story with her 218,000 followers.

The Minnesota Lynx star shared the frame with her friend and entrepreneur Camay Cooper.

"NASCAR DAY," Collier wrote.

Napheesa Collier shares a selfie while attending NASCAR Miami. (Credits: @napheesa24/Instagram)

Collier and Cooper were dressed in summer clothing. The four-time WNBA All-Star wore a sleeveless gray dress while Cooper had an oversized white shirt on. Collier stuck her tongue out and her friend pouted.

They had passes hanging from their necks with a teal-colored strap and were wearing sunglasses to complete their NASCAR look.

The Lynx forward had an eventful run in and out of the WNBA. She led Minnesota to a deep playoff run in the WNBA where they lost in the finals to the New York Liberty 3-2.

Collier then directed her focus and energy in launching her and Breanna Stewart's Unrivaled league. The 3x3 basketball tournament was a massive success. Collier played for the Lunar Owls and led her team to the semifinals. She was also named the first-ever Unrivaled MVP.

However, the Lunar Owls failed to advance past the semifinals. The team lost 73-70 to Vinyl BC, who went on to lose the championship game against Rose BC 62-54.

Napheesa Collier spends a 'fun' day at zoo with her daughter Mila

Napheesa Collier spent a fun day with her daughter Mila at the zoo. On Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx star shared pictures of their outing in an Instagram post.

"Fun Zoo Day :)," Collier captioned.

In the first picture, Collier sat beside her daughter on a snake statue. In another snap, Mila posed inside a leopard statue. She also smiled for a picture with an elephant in the background.

Mila is Collier's daughter with her husband Alex Bazzell, the president of Unrivaled.

