"History was made": Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell hypes Unrivaled's success

The Unrivaled Basketball League drew the curtain on its inaugural season on Monday. It was something co-founder Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, celebrated and hailed as a success.

Ad

The league, which ran for three months, saw Rose BC as its first-ever champion after it defeated Vinyl BC in the final, 62-54, at the Wayfair Arena in Florida.

It capped what was an eventful campaign that had many stakeholders and fans taking notice of the potential of the newly formed league as a viable option for how the women's game is presented.

In an Instagram story, Bazzell shared his excitement over the successful first year of Unrivaled and looking forward to more fruitful years ahead.

Ad

Trending

He shared a photo of the confetti-filled court after the championship celebration and captioned it:

"History was made. Let's do more."

Successful inaugural season for Unrivaled.

The first season of Unrivaled featured six competing teams of six WNBA players each, including co-founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Ad

It tipped off on Jan. 17 with each team playing 14 games in the regular season, with the games broadcast over the different platforms of Warner Bros Discovery's TNT Sports.

When the battle smoke cleared it was the Rose team of Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Angel Reese (Chicago Sky), Brittney Sykes (Washington Mystics), Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever) and Azura Steven (LA Sparks) which emerged triumphant.

Gray was named Finals MVP after she had all-around numbers of 18 points, eight assists and three rebounds in the championship game.

Ad

Napheesa Collier named inaugural Unrivaled MVP

Apart from the success of Unrivaled in its inaugural season, Napheesa Collier also had added reason to celebrate as she was named the league's first MVP after a dominant run where she led the league in several key categories.

The Minnesota Lynx star, who played for Lunar Owls BC, played in all of the 14 regular season games and had a league-high average of 25.7 points to go along with 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two steals and 1.4 blocks in 19 minutes per game.

Ad

With her steady play, Lunar Owls nearly swept regular season play with a 13-1 record and earned the top seed heading into the playoffs.

Ad

Unfortunately, they were upset by the fourth-seeded Vinyl BC in the knockout semifinals. Despite that, Napheesa Collier was thankful for the kind of season she and her team had.

“Just being with this team was a high," Collier said. "Our chemistry was great from the beginning. The way that we approached every day, so professional, how locked in we were.

"It was just a pleasure to be with this team. Obviously, we want to take that into next year, but kind of just thinking about this for tonight."

In addition to the MVP award, Collier also won the league 1-on-1 tournament last month, defeating Aaliyah Edwards of Mist BC. She bagged the $200,000 prize, which she shared with the coaches and training staff as well as her teammates at Lunar Owl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback