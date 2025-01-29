Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled dump gets 2-word reaction from Cameron Brink and Skylar Diggins-Smith

Napheesa Collier's recent Instagram dump drew reactions from her Unrivaled teammates. The WNBA star, and Unrivaled league co-founder, uploaded a collection of photos Wednesday afternoon, highlighting her experience playing in the league so far.

Collier, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, is taking part in the league's inaugural season. Unrivaled, a three-on-three professional women's basketball league, was co-founded by her and fellow WNBA star, Breanna Stewart. The two have not only taken a hands-on approach to the development and launch of the new league, but they are captaining two of the six teams.

A little over a quarter way through Unrivaled's 14-game season, Napheesa Collier posted a photo dump on Instagram showing off some of her favorite moments. The series of photos, which includes on-court action shots and tunnel fits, drew a similar two-worded reaction from her Lunar Owls teammates, Cameron Brink and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Trending

"Hootie hoo" her teammates cheered from the comments. Their reactions jokingly mimic the sounds of an owl, after which their team the Lunar Owls is named.

Cameron Brink's Instagram comment - Source: @napheesa24

Skylar Diggins-Smith's Instagram comment - Source: @napheesa24

The reactions demonstrate the Lunar Owls' chemistry despite only playing together for a short time. In the WNBA, all three are Western Conference rivals as Collier plays for the Minnesota Lynx, while Brink plays for the LA Sparks and Diggins-Smith for the Seattle Storm. The fierce competitors put their differences aside and are showing they have each other's backs during the Unrivaled season.

Collier's Lunar Owls and Lynx teammate, Courtney Williams, chimed in as well. The guard wrote, "Stay locked," in the comments.

Courtney William's Instagram comment - Source: @napheesa24

Napheesa Collier leads Lunar Owls to Unrivaled's top spot

Unrivaled, the brand new three-on-three league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, got off to a hot start less than two weeks ago. Each of the league's six teams has played four games.

In those four games, Collier has led her Lunar Owls to a 4-0 record, tied for best in the league with the Laces. The Owls' success is a result of Collier's dominant play. She's averaging a league-leading 28.5 points and 13.0 rebounds, along with 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in just 18.3 minutes per game.

The Lunar Owls also rank first in offense, posting 78.0 ppg. Collier, who won the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year award this past season, is demonstrating her superstar abilities on the other end of the ball as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback