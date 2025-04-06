Napheesa Collier drops 4-word reaction as Sylvia Fowles reunites with Maya Moore and Sue Bird after major nod

Minnesota Lynx guard Napheesa Collier dropped a four-word reaction to WNBA legends Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and Sue Bird reuniting following a major nod. Fowles, Moore and Bird will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

The three will share the stage alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Danny Crawford, the 2008 US Olympic team, Billy Donovan and Micky Arison.

Hopehall on Instagram shared a picture of Fowles, Moore and Bird spending some time together after being selected for the Hall of Fame.

Under the post, Collier gave a four-word reaction complimenting Sylvia Fowles on her cheekbones:

“Those cheekbones never quit ! @syliva_fowles,” wrote Collier.

Check out her reaction below:

Napheesa Collier's reaction to a picture of Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles

Fowles, Moore and Bird’s HoF induction has been a long time coming as the trio has 10 WNBA championships between them.

Fowles spent most of her career with the Minnesota Lynx, winning two WNBA championships after heading there from the Chicago Sky. She averaged 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in her career. Fowles was named to eight All-Defensive teams and won four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Maya Moore spent eight seasons with the Minnesota Lynx, winning four WNBA Championships. She was named Finals MVP in 2013 and ended her career as an MVP winner while also being named to eight All-WNBA teams. Moore averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for her career.

Finally, Sue Bird spent 19 seasons with the Seattle Storm and won four WNBA Championships before retiring in 2022. She was named to eight All-WNBA teams and is the WNBA’s all-time assists leader.

Napheesa Collier is coming off an incredible season in Unrivaled

Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier was stellar during her debut season in the six-league team. Collier led the Lunar Owls to a league-best 13-1 record while averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

She was even named MVP for her stellar performances. Collier was also incredible during the 2024 WNBA Season. She made 34 appearances for the Lynx, recording 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

She led her team to the Finals, where they fell to the New York Liberty, who won the series 3-2. With the kind of form Napheesa Collier is in, it wouldn't be surprising if the Lynx reach the WNBA Finals in 2025 as well.

