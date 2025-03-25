Napheesa Collier keeps it 100% real about Caitlin Clark's Fever getting 41 national TV games

As the 2025 WNBA season gets ready to begin, Caitlin Clark has been a major talking point after news of the national TV schedule. Among those to speak out on her vast level of exposure heading into year two is Napheesa Collier.

It's been an exciting year for Collier, filled with highs and lows. She helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to the WNBA Finals and was arguably the top performer in the first season of Unrivaled. While Collier took home MVP honors in Unrivaled, she would come up just short of a title for the second time in six months.

On Tuesday, Collier joined ESPN's "First Take" to discuss a variety of topics. Among the things to come up was Caitlin Clark having 41 of her 44 games being aired on national TV. Collier agreed with the move to some degree but did have some pushback.

"Obviously people want to watch Caitlin play, and so you have to put the people on TV that people want to see," Collier said. "But at the same time, there's stars all over the league."

"To not have the defending champs on TV more, I think that is kind of crazy."

Fresh off reaching the finals, the Lynx will have about half as many national TV games as the Indiana Fever. Minnesota is slated to have 21 regular season matchups broadcast to a national audience.

Caitlin Clark reunites with Lexie Hull Unrivaled title run

While she was reportedly offered a sizable amount of money to play in Unrivaled, Caitlin Clark opted not to play in the league's first season. However, they did manage to secure a pair of her Indiana Fever teammates.

Among the numerous women to partake in the inaugural season of Unrivaled was Lexie Hull. She went on to have a successful campaign, being part of the league's first championship team. Led by Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese, Rose BC took down Vinyl to be crowned champions.

Now that the Unrivaled season is over, Hull and the rest of the women returned to their respective WNBA teams to prepare for the 2025 campaign. Upon her return, the Indiana Fever posted a series of photos of the sharpshooting guard training at the team's facility. Hull also got the opportunity to reunite with Caitlin Clark after weeks of being in Miami.

Hull is preparing for her fourth season with the Fever since being drafted sixth overall back in 2022. She was one of many to thrive playing off a star-level talent in Clark, averaging a career-high 5.5 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.

While Indiana made numerous upgrades in the offseason, Hull is still expected to be a key piece in the rotation this upcoming season.

