Napheesa Collier reveals Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's influence after major career switch

Napheesa Collier has made waves not only in the WNBA but also overseas during the offseason. However, after the 2024 campaign, she decided to take her talents to Florida instead. Collier played in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league founded by her and Breanna Stewart, in what was a groundbreaking move.

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina on Monday, Collier opened up on how her game is influenced by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

She shared what she thinks the Chicago Bulls legend would say about her game as one of Jordan Brand's newest signees.

"I hope he would be proud. I think it would be my footwork," Collier said. "I’ve modeled a lot of my game after MJ and Kobe because of their footwork. I admired them so much. So I hope he would be proud of that.”

This season, Collier has led the Minnesota Lynx to a hot start, winning against the Dallas Wings and LA Sparks. She is averaging 28.5 points on 56.3% shooting and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

A look at the season ahead for Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx

Last season, the Minnesota Lynx cemented themselves as championship contenders. They finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference, and the second-best in the WNBA.

Come playoff time, the team showed its mettle by pulling off a major upset in the second round, elimminating the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces entered the postseason eager to become just the second team in league history to three-peat.

During the finals, they lost to the New York Liberty in overtime in Game 5. Minnesota has since retained its starting lineup, and added some notable roleplayers, setting the stage for a big 2025 season.

As Collier explained to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, the pace of Unrivaled games allowed her to get more reps in the offseason. It could be an X-factor for the Lynx this season if the first two games are any indication.

"You touch the ball at Unrivaled in almost every play," Collier said on Monday. "So it allows you to get those in-game reps in. I felt like I got better really fast.”

Whether Minnesota can make a run at the WBA Finals again, only time will tell.

