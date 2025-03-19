Napheesa Collier's husband drops a 5-word statement as Unrivaled championship game hits massive viewership milestones

Unrivaled, the league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, wrapped its first season on Monday. The championship game came down between the Rose BC and Vinyl BC. Rose, led by Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, won the title for the inaugural season of the 3v3 league.

Other than completing their first season, the basketball league achieved another feat. The championship game on Monday was the most-watched 3x3 game of the season.

The average viewership was up 99% compared to the league's regular season. The game averaged 364k views and had a peak of 385k views.

With this achievement, Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, had a five-word reaction on Wednesday to what his wife's league attained.

"WE ARE HERE TO STAY. @Unrivaledwbb" Bazzell posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Throughout the season, the league also received 11.9 million viewers on TNT and TruTV.

Napheesa Collier won MVP for Unrivaled; Breanna Stewart's message

Napheesa Collier made history before the Lunar Owls BC's semifinal game against Vinyl on Sunday. Before the game, the Most Valuable Player award was given to her after leading the team to the No. 1 seed.

Aside from her MVP win, Collier won the 1-on-1 tournament last month. The final bout came down to the Minnesota Lynx star and Aaliyah Edwards, another UConn star.

After overcoming Edwards, she split the $200,000 prize money in half. The remaining $100,000 was donated by Collier to her team's coaches, performance and training personnel. When she won, the frontcourt star also presented $10,000 to each of her four colleagues.

After Rose won the championship on Monday, co-founder Breanna Stewart thanked those who supported the league.

"Unrivaled year 1 ✅ congrats to the 🌹! Big thank you to everyone involved to help make this top notch and showing up and showing! See you next year 😉" the New York Liberty star posted on X.

Stewart finished the season averaging 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She led her team to a 5-9 record.

