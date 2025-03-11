Napheesa Collier's husband shares excitement as Steph Curry joins the Unrivaled family as investor

Steph Curry is one of many fans around the world who have enjoyed the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The 3x3 league has turned heads in the basketball world as the spotlight shines on the best players in the world. As Unrivaled's regular season comes to a close, it received great news from the four-time NBA champion, who has joined the league as an investor.

Ad

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce another champion added to the Unrivaled Investor family! Steph Curry is Unrivaled," Unrivaled captioned on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

The announcement was met with fanfare on Instagram. Among those who expressed their excitement at Curry's support in the league is Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, along with multiple Unrivaled teams' official accounts.

Bazzell, Mist BC and Laces BC couldn't find the words to react to Curry joining the Unrivaled team (image credit: instagram/unrivaledbasketball)

Curry joins a growing list of investors in the league, ranging from fellow NBA players to Olympians and Hollywood celebrities. The league, co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Collier, has been a hit in its first season, with games broadcasted to millions via TNT. Unrivaled is expected to return better than ever for its second season.

Ad

While it is not been decided where the league will spend money to improve between seasons, many have speculated that its next step is to include more teams. The league has only six teams and four in its postseason. However, because Unrivacled has been popular and successful, more players are expected to show interest next year.

Steph Curry's investment shows a growing commitment to growing women's basketball

With the creation and popularity of Unrivaled, as well as the stardom of young players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, women's basketball is in a good place. The WNBA signed a new 11-year broadcasting rights deal in the summer that will net around $2.2 billion and the players' new collective bargaining agreement should grow contract sizes.

Ad

While the WNBA is still working to be at the same level as the NBA, its progress is being encouraged by Steph Curry and many others around the NBA, who have formed friendships with WNBA players and supported them at their games. WNBA stars have also taken the court during the NBA's All-Star Weekend as both leagues continue to prosper.

Curry's investment in Unrivaled is the next step in the league's journey to grow further, but it isn't the only boost it will get. Stewart and Collier's league was a success despite three notable names sitting it out. The league is expected to welcome reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and rising star Cameron Brink next season, adding to its star-studded rosters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.