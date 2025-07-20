  • home icon
Napheesa Collier Stats Tonight: Captain clinches MVP with absolute masterclass in WNBA All-Star Game win vs Team Caitlin Clark (July 19)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:46 GMT
Napheesa Collier Stats Tonight: Captain clinches MVP with absolute masterclass in WNBA All-Star Game win vs Team Caitlin Clark (July 19).

Napheesa Collier delivered a stellar performance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, putting her elite skills on full display. The superstar captain led the charge for Team Collier, joined by a talented starting lineup that included Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Allisha Gray and Paige Bueckers.

From the very start, Collier looked locked in on claiming the All-Star Game MVP and she delivered with a dominant, all-around performance. The Minnesota Lynx superstar stuffed the stat sheet and led her team to a commanding 151–131 victory, securing both the trophy and her well-deserved MVP honors.

In the end, Napheesa Collier finished with 36 points on 13-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. She also recorded nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18:35 minutes.

Napheesa Collier through four quarters vs Team Caitlin Clark in WNBA All-Star Game

The opening quarter saw Team Collier enjoying themselves, with Collier playing more of a supportive role as Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride lit up the scoreboard off the bench. But in the second quarter, Collier took center stage, determined to make her mark.

By halftime, Napheesa Collier had posted a game-high 18 points on a scorching 7-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 2-of-2 from 3-point range. She also hit both her free throws and grabbed five rebounds, all in just nine minutes of play. Her dominant stretch powered Team Collier to a commanding 82–60 lead at the break.

Collier remained unstoppable even after halftime, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the third quarter. She also stayed flawless at the free-throw line, sinking all three of her attempts to bring her total to an impressive 30 points.

The Minnesota Lynx forward added six more points in the final quarter, narrowly missing out on a double-double by just one rebound. Nonetheless, her outstanding performance earned her the first All-Star Game MVP honor of her career.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
