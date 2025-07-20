Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 19 | 2025 WNBA All-Star

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was held on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, featuring a showdown between Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier. Although named captain, Caitlin Clark was unable to participate due to a right groin injury. Satou Sabally was also sidelined, missing the game with an ankle injury.Team Clark's starting lineup included Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson. On the other side, Team Collier was led by Napheesa Collier herself, joined by Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray and Nneka Ogwumike in the starting five.Team Collier came out firing in the first quarter, putting on an offensive clinic led by bench duo Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride. Plum exploded for 12 quick points, while McBride added eight of her own, igniting the scoring run. Sabrina Ionescu did her best to keep Team Clark in the game, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. By the end of the opening period, Team Collier had built a commanding 49–36 lead heading into the second quarter.Note: Scores will be added at halftime.