  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 19 | 2025 WNBA All-Star

Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 19 | 2025 WNBA All-Star

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 20, 2025 01:10 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 19 | 2025 WNBA All-Star. (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was held on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, featuring a showdown between Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier. Although named captain, Caitlin Clark was unable to participate due to a right groin injury. Satou Sabally was also sidelined, missing the game with an ankle injury.

Ad

Team Clark's starting lineup included Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson. On the other side, Team Collier was led by Napheesa Collier herself, joined by Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray and Nneka Ogwumike in the starting five.

Team Collier came out firing in the first quarter, putting on an offensive clinic led by bench duo Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride. Plum exploded for 12 quick points, while McBride added eight of her own, igniting the scoring run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sabrina Ionescu did her best to keep Team Clark in the game, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. By the end of the opening period, Team Collier had built a commanding 49–36 lead heading into the second quarter.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications